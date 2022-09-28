Original title: European League of Nations Comprehensive | Spain advanced to the semi-finals of the Czech group bottom of the relegation

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 28 (Reporter Liu Yangtao) In the early morning of the 28th Beijing time, the last round of the European National Football League A-League in the 2022-2023 season ushered in two focus battles. The Spanish team “lore” the Portuguese team away and successfully advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League; the Czech team lost to the Swiss team and was relegated.

On September 27th, Portugal player Ke Ronaldo (left) was in the game.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

Spain ranked second in the group with 8 points before the game, 2 points less than the group leader Portugal. Facing Portugal at home, Spain must win to advance.

The two teams scored a goalless draw in the first half, and the Spanish team did not usher in their first shot on target until the 70th minute. In the 88th minute, Morata threw off the defenders and grabbed points in front of the goal to break the deadlock and help the team win 1:0.

On September 27, Spanish team player Morata celebrated a goal.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pedro Fiusa)

In another game in the same group, the Swiss team defeated the Czech team 2:1 and sent the latter to the B-League.

Switzerland took the lead in the 28th minute. Shaqiri made a cross from the right, and Floyler headed into the net. Just a minute later, Embolo shot from the front of the box for the Swiss to extend their advantage. Before the end of the first half, Schick’s push shot and scored a goal for the Czech team.

So far, the list of the top four of the A-League has all been determined, and the Croatian team, the Netherlands team, the Italian team and the Spanish team will compete for the championship. England, Austria, Wales and the Czech Republic will be relegated.

In the B-League that day, Sweden drew 1:1 with Slovenia, and Norway lost 0:2 to Serbia. Scotland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel and Serbia from League B will be promoted to League A.

