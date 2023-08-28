Legendary Voice Actor Charles Martinet Retires After 32 Years as Mario

Gaming legend Charles Martinet, known for his iconic voice as Mario in the Super Mario series, has announced his retirement. After 32 years of bringing the beloved character to life, Martinet has decided to step down from his role. Nintendo has confirmed this news, stating that although he is retiring from voicing Mario, Martinet will continue to serve as a Mario ambassador.
Charles Martinet not only provided the voice for Mario but also gave life to Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and many other characters in the Super Mario series. His distinctive voice has become synonymous with the franchise, charming players for over three decades. While his departure from the gaming scene marks the end of an era, Nintendo assures fans that Martinet will remain connected to the Mario universe.
In recent years, there have been subtle indications that Martinet’s tenure as Mario’s voice actor was coming to an end. In the recent “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Martinet only made a cameo appearance as Mario’s father, while the role of Mario was given to “Star Lord” Kispert. Additionally, trailers for upcoming Switch games “Super Mario Bros. Marvel” and “Super Dance Wario Maker” lack Martinet’s familiar voice.
Despite his retirement from voicing the characters, Charles Martinet’s influence in the gaming industry cannot be understated. His contributions to the Super Mario series have earned him a special place in gaming history. Fans around the world will undoubtedly miss his iconic voices, but his legacy as the voice of Mario will live on.
Source: TechCrunch