The Android tablet camp ushered in another “big” player today. Just now Lenovo officially released the Legion Y900, an audio-visual entertainment flagship equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and a 14.5-inch 3,000 x 1,876 OLED screen. Its panel has a peak brightness of 500 nits, a resolution of 120Hz and supports 1,920Hz PWM dimming. The device also offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut while supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

It is worth mentioning that Y900 also inherits a fine tradition of Lenovo’s entertainment tablet, that is, it supports DisplayPort input. The screen specifications can be up to 3K 60Hz, and you can also perform touch/stylus counter-control on the tablet. In order to enhance the listening experience, Lenovo also added 4 mid-low frequency and 4 high-frequency speakers (supporting Dolby Atmos) to this device. The additional keyboard cover has 1.3mm key travel keys and 87x49mm glass touchpad, which can also bring good productivity.

The built-in battery of the device has reached 12,300mAh and supports 68W wired charging. The fuselage is made of aluminum, with a thickness of 5.85mm and a weight of 735g. The location of the fingerprint recognition module is on the middle frame, and there are dual USB-C ports on the side of the machine. There is a 13MP selfie camera on the front of the tablet, and a combination of 13MP main camera and 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back. In terms of release information, the Legion Y900 only has a 12+256 configuration, and the price is 4,999 RMB. It is available for pre-sale in mainland China from now on.