Home » Lego presents three new sets dedicated to the Little Mermaid • Techzilla
Technology

Lego presents three new sets dedicated to the Little Mermaid • Techzilla

by admin
Lego presents three new sets dedicated to the Little Mermaid • Techzilla

The LEGO Group reveals 3 new sets inspired by the highly anticipated Disney movie “The Little Mermaid” which will be released in cinemas on May 24, 2023. Fans of the Disney world can venture into the wonderful world of Princess Ariel thanks to these fantastic models, capable of giving passionate gaming experiences, in the company of the protagonists of the iconic film. Everyone has dreamed of diving into Triton’s kingdom at least once, and now it’s possible!

sold by

LEGO Book of Little Mermaid stories (43213) is meant for Ariel’s little fans come on 5 years and up. Inside this fantastic set are two underwater settings inspired by the film, which can then be closed like a book and taken with you wherever you want. The first area is made up of Ariel’s cave, where the Little Mermaid keeps all the earthly treasures (also present in the set) and includes the mini-dolls of adventure companions Ariel, Prince Eric, Ursula and Sebastian. The other enchanted area is Ursula’s mysterious lair, where the sea witch makes her magical potions!

LEGO Ariel’s Chest (43229) is designed for fans of The Little Mermaid aged 5 and up. Little builders can play with this set by composing their own treasure chest, decorating it and filling the two secret drawers with memories: in fact, there are magical objects such as a candlestick, jewels and even a statue! It is also possible, by inserting the key in the lock, to turn Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian, whose minifigures are present inside the set, just like in a music box.

See also  "Mecha Mercenary VI: Realm of Skyfire" is not a "soul" game in a mech - Engadget Chinese version

The LEGO Group has also thought of older fans by offering LEGO The Little Mermaid’s Royal Shell (43225), inspired by the most memorable moments from the film. This wonderful display and playset is packed with detail and features references to some of the iconic locations from The Little Mermaid, such as Throne Rock, Ariel’s Cave and Ursula’s Lair. In addition, the set includes 7 minifigures of the characters of Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, Sebastián, Flounder and the sisters of the Little Mermaid (Indira and Karina).

sold by

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!

You may also like

the amp set is available in Ital…

Microsoft Phone Link supports iPhone PC computer to...

Open source rules the world, but it’s certainly...

Hyena can achieve the same accuracy as GPT-4,...

How to put AI on Home screen? The...

The performance of games with low power consumption...

Sting says musicians are ‘fighting’ against artificial…

Free access to Steam for a limited time...

Google Chrome at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

Challenge Microsoft head-on! Google announced that it will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy