Lego presents three new sets dedicated to the Little Mermaid • Techzilla

The LEGO Group reveals 3 new sets inspired by the highly anticipated Disney movie “The Little Mermaid” which will be released in cinemas on May 24, 2023. Fans of the Disney world can venture into the wonderful world of Princess Ariel thanks to these fantastic models, capable of giving passionate gaming experiences, in the company of the protagonists of the iconic film. Everyone has dreamed of diving into Triton’s kingdom at least once, and now it’s possible!

LEGO Book of Little Mermaid stories (43213) is meant for Ariel’s little fans come on 5 years and up. Inside this fantastic set are two underwater settings inspired by the film, which can then be closed like a book and taken with you wherever you want. The first area is made up of Ariel’s cave, where the Little Mermaid keeps all the earthly treasures (also present in the set) and includes the mini-dolls of adventure companions Ariel, Prince Eric, Ursula and Sebastian. The other enchanted area is Ursula’s mysterious lair, where the sea witch makes her magical potions!

LEGO Ariel’s Chest (43229) is designed for fans of The Little Mermaid aged 5 and up. Little builders can play with this set by composing their own treasure chest, decorating it and filling the two secret drawers with memories: in fact, there are magical objects such as a candlestick, jewels and even a statue! It is also possible, by inserting the key in the lock, to turn Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian, whose minifigures are present inside the set, just like in a music box.

The LEGO Group has also thought of older fans by offering LEGO The Little Mermaid’s Royal Shell (43225), inspired by the most memorable moments from the film. This wonderful display and playset is packed with detail and features references to some of the iconic locations from The Little Mermaid, such as Throne Rock, Ariel’s Cave and Ursula’s Lair. In addition, the set includes 7 minifigures of the characters of Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, Sebastián, Flounder and the sisters of the Little Mermaid (Indira and Karina).

