Ascension menu from DAS! Cooking Studio | > – Guide

Broadcast date: 05/18/2023 18:45

On Ascension Day, NDR television chef Rainer Sass and presenter Bettina Tietjen have a richly laid table with all kinds of delicacies. The menu starts with a Mediterranean potato salad served with fried broccoli florets and prawns.

The main course is a Balkan classic: pork schnitzel with paprika. Different types of peppers are used in the pan. The colorful peppers are stewed in tomato sauce and orange juice. The dessert – Bergische waffles with hot cherries and cream – comes from Bettina Tietjen’s homeland. Buttermilk is added to the waffle batter, which makes it nice and moist.