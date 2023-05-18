Home » Politics – Kubicki demands an apology from Faeser to ex-BSI boss Schönbohm
Berlin (German news agency) – Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) demands a public apology from Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) to the former BSI boss Arne Schönbohm. “Legally, a high-ranking official can be transferred at any time without justification, but Ms. Faeser replaced Mr. Schönbohm because of allegations by Jan Böhmermann without waiting for disciplinary proceedings,” said the FDP politician to the “Business Insider” portal.

This damaged his reputation. “It would show human size and it would even be a duty of care on the part of the employer if she publicly apologized to Mr. Schönbohm.” Schönbohm lost his job as head of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) in November after ZDF satirist Jan Böhmermann accused him of being too close to a cyber club with alleged contacts to Russian secret services. More allegations came later.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) then transferred Schönbohm to the Federal Academy for Public Administration on the grounds of a “disrupted relationship of trust”. According to media reports, the allegations were apparently unfounded. The six-month preliminary investigations carried out by the authorities did not bring any evidence that would justify the initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

