Politics – Strong criticism of possible inflation premium for ministers

Berlin (German news agency) – There is strong criticism from the opposition of a draft law from the Federal Ministry of the Interior which, if passed, would mean that the inflation compensation premium of 3,000 euros agreed in the collective bargaining agreement for the public sector would also be paid to the members of the Federal Government . “The fact that ministers are now to receive inflationary compensation in addition to their hefty salaries shows how senseless and with which watering can principle public funds are distributed in the inflation crisis,” said party leader Martin Schirdewan to the Tagesspiegel (Monday edition): “It would be a question of decency and out of respect for the people who are actually suffering from the high costs, to forgo this compensation or to donate it.”

The latter was done by MEPs from the left, who also received inflation compensation. Harsh criticism also comes from the Union: “Many workers with low incomes have to save everywhere because of inflation and high energy prices, but have not received an inflation premium,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja of the “Bild” (Monday edition). “It makes it all the more stunned that the traffic light now wants to pay such a premium from taxpayers’ money to ministers with a six-figure annual income.” Czaja described the behavior of the federal government as “lacking solidarity and disrespectful towards the people in Germany. Right now, when the FDP, Greens and SPD want to push their heating ban and thus unprecedented financial burdens for millions of homeowners and tenants through parliament, the traffic light self-service mentality is a special one fatal signal.”

