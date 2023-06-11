Home » He kills his son and then shoots himself – Campania
News

He kills his son and then shoots himself – Campania

by admin
He kills his son and then shoots himself – Campania
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 12 – Murder-suicide in Mariglianella, near Naples.

The carabinieri, alerted by 112, first found the body of Giuseppe Basso, 54, in a house in via Torino. The body was on the ground and had many wounds caused by a stabbing weapon.

Shortly afterwards, near the cemetery of Castello di Cisterna, the Carabinieri found the body of the man’s father, 79-year-old Telesforo Basso, immediately believed to be the main suspect in the killing of his son, inside a car.

The old man allegedly shot himself with a pistol.

Arma investigators are now reconstructing the exact dynamics of the crime and the motive, which is not yet clear.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy