He kills his son and then shoots himself – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 12 – Murder-suicide in Mariglianella, near Naples.



The carabinieri, alerted by 112, first found the body of Giuseppe Basso, 54, in a house in via Torino. The body was on the ground and had many wounds caused by a stabbing weapon.



Shortly afterwards, near the cemetery of Castello di Cisterna, the Carabinieri found the body of the man’s father, 79-year-old Telesforo Basso, immediately believed to be the main suspect in the killing of his son, inside a car.



The old man allegedly shot himself with a pistol.



Arma investigators are now reconstructing the exact dynamics of the crime and the motive, which is not yet clear.



(ANSA).

