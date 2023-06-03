Lenovo TruScale, measure the use of computational resources

The new option for Lenovo’s TruScale offering is available, allowing measurement of the actual use of computational resources without having ad hoc skills or managing the data externally. The new feature was designed specifically for a High Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service solution. It allows to shorten the purchasing process and allows customers to pay exclusively for the IT infrastructure they use through an as-a-service monthly payment model.

The role of HPC Professional Services

Lenovo’s enhanced TruScale offering ensures HPC Professional Services are responsible for deploying HPC solutions. That is, a team of experts in the end-to-end management of HPC projects that takes care of the implementation of TruScale for HPC from the installation of the hardware to the provision of the service. Once the deployment phase is complete, a dedicated team of HPC Systems Admin takes care of to monitor proactively hardware and software application services to improve cluster performance and availability.

News in metering

Lenovo’s new TruScale feature helps offer customers a pay-per-use model. This, thanks to an innovative metering feature exclusive to HPC, measures the computing resources (cores, memory, GPU, storage, licenses, etc.) used for workloads that require high-performance computing capabilities. This model complements the fixed price subscription purchase method already offered as part of the solution. TruScale for HPC uses Lenovo Intelligent Computing Orchestration (LiCO) for usage metering and billing. LiCO also supports REST APIs to enable integration with customer or third-party automation systems.

Measure the use of computational resources

With integrated services, enterprise-grade security, and flexible purchasing options, the new Lenovo TruScale for HPC offering is ready to meet the needs of HPC centers that need as-a-service options to deliver services to their users easily and cost-effectively contents. It also makes it easier to manage, maintain, and upgrade your cluster environment in the future.

A personalized offer

Dale Aultman, Vice President & General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group Services, Lenovo

With Lenovo TruScale, our customers can to plan the future with confidence. Because they know they have the agility and scalability needed to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. Lenovo Metered TruScale for HPC, with integrated HPC Professional Services, provides a customized offering to customers seeking flexibility and scalability. Cloud-like features in an on-prem package. Users can maintain the speed and security needed to innovate at scale.

Optimize costs

Rising inflationary pressures and increased focus on data center sustainability have impacted IT-related planning and operations. All over the world, management is looking for viable options for cost optimization. HPC operating models have traditionally focused on on-premise delivery modes, with lengthy purchasing processes, higher initial costs, and a hardware own, upgrade, and retire cycle. Lenovo TruScale simplifies installing, operating, managing and scaling on-premises HPC infrastructure in a “cloud-like” model, with dedicated HPC system administrators and specialists managing the hardware to enable teams to stay focused on the innovation.

