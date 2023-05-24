Lepow C2 portable monitor buy cheap from 107€ (05/2023)

Do you need a second screen on your notebook in a quick but convenient way? Do you also want to play on a big screen with your Nintendo Switch on the go? Does your smartphone support USB Type-C video output? Then we probably have exactly the right mobile screen for you.

On Amazon.de you can get the practical, portable but also quite large monitor with 15.6″ for 106,59€ on sale if you use ours Coupon im shopping cart entered.

The 15.6 inch IPS monitor is currently cheap 106,59€ on Amazon.de found on offer.

Lepow C2 Portable Monitor Specifications

Lepow C2 resolution 1920 x 1080 screen size 15,6″ Contrast 1000:1 brightness 220 cd/m², HDR Support connections 1x mini HDMI, 1x Mini DP, 2xUSB Type-C (1x data/image, 1x power supply), particularities HDR compatible, Plug & Play ready, stereo speakers, protective cover + support, 3.5mm Dimensions & Weight 4,9T x 44,8B x 26,4H cm / 746g

Lepow is the least well-established concept. However, the manufacturer was founded in 2011 and has always focused on high-end mobile phone accessories. This includes the popular portable, wearable screens that can work with a single cable USB Type-C solution.

Simple 1-cable solution

Ideally, you only need it 1x USB Type-C cable to operate a playback device on the portable screen. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Smartphone, a PC or one console again Nintendo Switch acts. data, image and Ton as well as Strom are then directly from connected device. There is hardly a more convenient and simple way to connect a large screen. 😲

However, yours must using device also one video output on the USB-Typ-C Port support. If this is not the case, the screen remains black.

Incidentally, a touch function could also be transmitted via a Type-C cable, but unfortunately this monitor does not support this.

Who then on the HDMI/Display Port connection sets/must set, required next to the HDMI or display port cable also possibly an adapter to mini-HDMI and a Type-C cable for power supply. Per HDMI connection will be another power supply required but which, for example, the connected PC can deliver directly via USB. If that doesn’t work, you can of course use the included socket adapter to get the little power you need. It would also be possible, just one Power bank to operate the screen to use. It’s about to be 5V/2A also 10 Watt an power supply needed.

All the corresponding cables are already included in the scope of delivery.

15,6″ Full-HD Display

Let’s also briefly look at the details of the display. The diagonal is included 15,6″, also ~39,6cm. The maximum resolution that can be used is 1920 x 1080 Pixel with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The brightness is with 220 cd/m² specified, i.e. very well usable for indoor use, but then probably a bit too dark outdoors. The color temperature is with 6800K before.

One HDR support can also be used, although of course you shouldn’t expect cinematic effects given the brightness of the screen.

Thanks to the integrated stereo speakers you don’t even have to use other audio playback devices. If you still want to use it, you can 3,5mm use port.

Thanks to the integrated support foot could you without further to do the Monitor also upright put down However, wall mounting via VESA holes is not available.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy Lepow C2 portable monitor?

The Lepow portable minitor is also a very exciting and easy-to-use device to operate your monitor setup quickly and without a lot of cables or electricity required. The 1-cable solution via USB Type-C is virtually priceless in terms of the flexibility of the application if the devices support a video output.

No matter whether on the PC or on a Nintendo Switch, Xbox or PS3/4/5 or the compatible smartphone. The uses are almost endless.

Of course, we can’t say anything about the picture quality without a test, but based on some similar screens that we have been able to test over the past few years, this monitor will certainly not disappoint. At least the Amazon reviews don’t complain negatively about this screen, the display quality or the given brightness.