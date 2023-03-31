Home Technology Nebula Capsule 3 buy cheap from 780€ (03/2023)
That’s a really cool fan edition of the full HD mini projector in the form of a can: With just 4000 units is the Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser also not available forever. If you’re in the mood for the special edition and have toyed with the idea of ​​buying it, you should get off now 779,90€ on Amazon.de access.

Nebula Capsule 3 Transformer Edition
number of pieces Limited to 4,000 units
light source DLP, Laser, 1x 0.23″
resolution 1920 × 1080 Pixel, 16:9
brightness 300 ANSI Lumens
picture setting Keystone Correction, AutoFocus
3D no
projection ratio

1.20:1
image size 40-120 inches
inputs HDMI, Aux, USB-Type-C
connectivity Bluetooth, Dual-Band WLAN 5
speaker 8W Dolby Digital speakers
service Touch, App
Features Google Assistant, Chromecast, Nebula Connect
battery pack 15,000 mAh, 2.5 hours runtime
surface Android TV 11
Dimensions / Weight 8.3 x 8.3 x 17 cm, 900 g
power consumption 52W

Dose in Transformers Look

The small, can-shaped projector was able to convince in the past with its predecessors and the compact size. With the Transformers paint finish on the case, the tiny one comes with a straight edge 8,3 x 8,3 x 17 cm and 900 g weight all the cooler over.

By the way, it’s a very legitimate one Cooperation with Hasbro, the yes known for the Transformers Franchise and the Licensing are responsible.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Beamer Limited Transformers Edtion

Full-HD to go

Of course, not only the look is exciting, but also the technology built into it. The laser light module uses a 300 ANSI LUMEN brightness (measured brightness on the projection surface) with up to 30,000 hours lifetime. In suitable, darkened or dark rooms can be used for a 120 inch screen diagonal be taken care of.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser beamer limited Transformers Edtion 120 inch diagonal

All with real ones 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution. So perfect for all screen content, regardless of whether via the integrated Android TV 11 streamed or native per HDMI cable connected as DVD/ Blu-ray Player, Gaming Konsolen like the current one Xbox Generation or Sonys Playstation 3/4/5 offshoot. Oh the Nintendo Switch Of course we don’t want to forget. 😜

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser beamer limited Transformers Edtion technical details

Dank automatic keystone correction and autofocus you just have to place the capsule in front of the projection screen. The rest is done automatically. Well, you still have to take care of the content of the playback yourself, but that’s up to you Android TV 11 ready. Thus, the use of Netflix, Disney+ and friends nothing in the way. By HDMI All other playback devices can of course also be connected to the input.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser beamer limited edition Transformers Edtion Android TV 11

Streaming from phone to projector is thanks built-in Chromecast also no problem.

8 watt speaker

So that the acoustics are not completely eliminated, a 8 Watt starker speaker with Dolby Audio was integrated. Here you can certainly fall back on the experience in the audio area through Anker’s Soundcore division. Alternatively, other audio playback devices can also be used Bluetooth Connection or wired via the 3,5 mm Audioport speak to.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser beamer limited Transformers Edtion Dolby Audio

Battery for one film length

With 15,000mAh capacity one battery charge is enough for a whole movie night of up to 2.5 hours yardage. If you have a power bank with you, you can of course extend the runtime. Loading is done with USB-Typ-C Port.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser beamer limited Transformers Edtion 2.5h running time

Assessment: Buy Nebula Capsule 3 Laser?

When it comes to the coolness factor of the limited Transformers Edition, there’s a clear yes! Even so, the small, portable, can-shaped laser projector is technically very convincing. In terms of price, the normal versions are on the same level as the limited edition. At the moment, the limited edition is even a little cheaper.

Still, it’s quite a high price. You should be clear beforehand whether you need something portable with limited brightness or a more permanently installed projector in this price segment.

