Meta Announces Second Generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses for Stylish Tech Enthusiasts

Meta Announces Second Generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with Enhanced Features

Meta has recently unveiled its latest offering in the world of smart glasses, teaming up once again with Ray-Ban to bring style and functionality together in their second generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. While the main highlight of these glasses is the ability to stream live video directly to Instagram and Facebook, they differ from some other premium options by not including screens for a mixed reality experience.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses feature cameras discreetly placed on both sides of the frames, allowing users to capture photos and videos effortlessly. Moreover, with built-in speakers and microphones hidden in the headphones, users can listen to music, take calls, and perform various other tasks. These glasses offer a similar solution to Amazon’s Echo Frames, but with the addition of cameras.

In terms of camera quality, the previous generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses experienced limitations with its 5MP cameras. However, the upgraded Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses now boast 12MP cameras, ensuring high-resolution portrait mode images with 3,024 by 4,032 pixels. This resolution is on par with many smartphones, further enhancing the quality of the visuals captured.

Video recording on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses comes with a resolution of 1080p at a smooth 30 frames per second (fps). Although the glasses provide 32GB of built-in memory, allowing for significant storage space, for more important events, users may still turn to their smartphones. Nevertheless, the glasses’ instant video recording feature enables users to capture fleeting moments that might have otherwise been missed. To indicate that recording is in progress, an LED light illuminates on the front of the glasses.

For audio capturing during video recording, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses utilize an array of five microphones. Additionally, the two speakers integrated into the headphones provide an open-ear design, ensuring the audio playback and call quality. These updated glasses deliver 50% louder sound, deeper bass, and greater clarity compared to their predecessors, while minimizing audio leakage.

While the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses may not be the futuristic AR glasses many envision, they do offer voice command capabilities. Users can simply utter the phrase “Hey Meta” to activate the voice assistant, which can then perform various tasks, including taking photos, initiating recordings, making calls, controlling music, and checking battery levels. All of the voice assistant’s functionalities run on Meta’s advanced AI technology.

One notable addition to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is their water resistance, with a rating of IPX4. This means the glasses are splash and sweat resistant, making them suitable for various activities but not appropriate for swimming.

In terms of battery life, Meta estimates that the glasses can last for up to four hours with mixed use. Additionally, the included charging case extends the usage time up to 32 hours. Quick charging is also possible, as 22 minutes of charging fills the battery halfway, while a full charge takes approximately 75 minutes.

With Ray-Ban’s renowned design expertise, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are available in classic Wayfarer frames in two sizes and a range of colors. The newly introduced Headliner style features a more rounded shape, reminiscent of Ray-Ban’s Erika style. These glasses weigh under two ounces, ensuring comfort even during extended wear.

Starting at $299, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses offer consumers various options to choose from. For an additional $30, users can opt for polarized lenses, while the price goes up to $379 for the Transitions lenses. The Transitions lenses are photochromic, adapting to changing lighting conditions and providing clear vision indoors while darkening outdoors to shield against bright sunlight.

To learn more about the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and place an order, interested individuals can visit the Ray-Ban website.

Editor’s Recommendations:

1. Best Smart Glasses for Enhanced Connectivity and Style

2. A Sneak Peek Into the Future of Wearable Tech: AR Glasses on the Horizon

3. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses vs. Xreal Air: Exploring the Key Differences

4. Upgrade Your Listening Experience with Meta’s New Open-Ear Headphones

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

