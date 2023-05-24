What day do I collect the bonus in June 2023

With the arrival of Junelas domestic workers they will also perceive the first installment of the Complementary Annual Salary (SAC), that is, the Christmas bonus for those private home workers that they meet registered.

The amount will also be accompanied by the salary increase of 7% corresponding to the may salaries.

The payment of bonus is divided into two installments: the first is charged in Junewhile the second one is paid in Decemberwith year-end assets.

As established in the law of Work contracthe Christmas bonus is estimated based on the best salary paid to a domestic employeecontemplating in this case the period from January to June of 2023.

Domestic workers: when do I receive the bonus

The first installment of Christmas bonus for domestic workers must be paid in the last working day of June.

To cancel it, there are two options: can be included in June salary, and then the last working day of the month must be paid at most, as established by law; O well can be paid separatelycon a separate pay stub.

In the case of the second installment of the Christmas bonus for domestic workers, during December is also paid during the last working day of the month.

It should be remembered that When the employment contract is terminated, for any reason, the payment of a proportional to the complementary annual salary correspondsaccrued in the respective semester.

How do I calculate the Christmas bonus for a domestic worker?

To calculate from how much is the bonus for domestic workersmust be divide by 12 the best salary received and multiply it by the number of months worked during the current year.

In case that the work is paid to the domestic employee by the hourit will have to add the total remuneration of all months and select the highest. That is the salary, then, that must be taken as a reference to determine what corresponds to the Christmas bonus.

