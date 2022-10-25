“Elden Ring” (Elden Ring) not only lights up the spiritual peak of the Black Soul community again, but also brings other players a chance positive impact. Another player “Let Me Solo Them” inherited its spirit during this period, helping other faders defeat 2,000 final bosses and was pushed by the overseas community.

Claiming that she is just a modest girl who is eager to help those who have faded, “Let Me Solo Them”, sister Hutou, has imitated Brother Hutou in recent months. In front of the final boss of “The Ring”, he helped the fader players defeat “Radagun” and “Beast of Eldon”.

Until last week, Sister Hutou had defeated the Beast of Eldon 1,900 times, and officially reached 2,000 kills at the weekend. It was also praised by tens of thousands of people on Reddit. In addition to some players leaving messages to thank her for her help, Brother Hutou She also left a smiley face to encourage her efforts for the community.

“Radagan” and “The Beast of Eldon” are the few final levels in “The Ring of Eldon” that need to defeat two bosses at one time. Sister can continue to help the player community through thousands of failures and practice. Such a righteous act is a unique phenomenon in the game “Dark Souls”, and it also brings positive influence to the game.

Sister Hutou “Let Me Solo Them” is an Xbox player, and she continues to leave her Fader Summoning Mark in front of the final boss, the king’s room, ready to help the fader in the next level.