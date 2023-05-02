Lexmark MFPs and printers: performance and sustainability

New Lexmark printers are on the way: nine of the safest and most sustainable A4 color and black-and-white A4 multifunction and single-function devices, with improved scalability and quality performance. Designed for medium and large workgroups with monthly print volumes of up to 10,000 pages (colour) or 20,000 pages (monochrome), the new devices can be used in stand-alone mode or be part of a corporate fleet. The basic features include wireless connectivity, high input capacity, front USB port for connection to a keyboard and badge reader. The buttonless, tablet-style touchscreen simplifies interaction and is easy to sanitize.

Rigorous safety standards

For added security, the new devices integrate the Lexmark Trusted Platform Module (TPM), which includes on-board authentication, system integrity checks and cryptographic capabilities to create a unique fingerprint of the system. The TPM meets stringent industry security standards. Such as Common Criteria and Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS).

Giancarlo Soro, Chief Executive Officer of Lexmark Italy

These new 5 and 6 Series devices are designed to be a reliable, productive, secure and sustainable addition to corporate IT assets. The department IT will appreciate the security, ruggedness and maintainability of these devices, while the high print quality, outstanding performance and intuitive touchscreen interface will delight users.

More performance, safety and sustainability

I device A4 a colori (CX635adwe, CX532adwe, CS632dwe, CS531dw) e in bianco/nero (MX632adwe, MX532adwe, MS632dwe, MS631dw e MS531dw) sono:

Productive. Improved features allow you to trade faster. These include standard wireless, different tray options, optional stapler for multifunctional devices.

Durable. Built to last for years even in harsh, high-use environments thanks to long-lasting components. Like the steel frames.

Safe. Advanced security features protect your data, devices and networks.

Environmental requirements

Smart . IoT sensors monitor hundreds of data points, making the devices easy to manage without burdening the IT department.

Energy Star, RoHS and EPEAT Silver certifications meet the strictest global environmental requirements. Thus contributing to the achievement corporate sustainability goals.

Customer satisfaction

Lexmark 5 and 6 series devices aim to do the bulk of the work for our corporate customers’ fleets. We look forward to sharing them, highlighting the advanced technologies that support the quality, reliability and security our customers have come to expect from a brand like Lexmark.

Device: more performance, safety and sustainability

A new multifunction device and a new color printer (XC2335 and C2335) and as many black and white devices (XM3350 and M3350) specifically designed for the BSD program will also be available from authorized resellers.