Sabalenka goes to the semifinals of the Madrid tournament with fear

the belarusian Aryna Sabalenka became the first semifinalist of the WTA 1000 in Madrid on Tuesday after suffering to beat the Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Sabalenka, number two in the world, will face the winner of the duel between the Greek Maria Sakkari and Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

The tennis player, who had eliminated the young Russian Mirra Andreeva the day before, had to come back to win the match in two hours.

Sherif started strong, winner in the previous round of the French Caroline Garciabreaking the initial service of a Sabalenka that took time to settle on the central court of the Caja Mágica in Madrid.

A new break allowed the Egyptian to get 4-1 and tie the set.

Sabalenka reacted in the second set where she took advantage of the four break points she had to shoot and take the set.

The Egyptian began to pay for the display made in the first two sets. He faced a Sabalenka, who converted ten games until get 5-0 in the third set.

Sherif, another of the revelations of the tournament, could only score another game before falling.

Results of the 8th day of the WTA 1000 in Madrid:

– Women’s singles (quarterfinals):

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR/N.2) defeated Mayar Sherif (EGY) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

