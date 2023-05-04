LG and Amazon Prime Video together for the TV series “Citadel”

LG Smart TV owners from all over the world will be able to enjoy the latest global streaming offer, Citadelthe epic spy-thriller series from Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Viewers will be able to immerse themselves in the action-packed universe of Citadelenjoying a unique viewing experience thanks to the self-illuminating technology of LG OLED TVs and the automatic FilmMaker Mode function that faithfully reproduces the contents as the director intended while preserving the color reproduction, aspect ratio and frame rate stills of the original scenes.

LG OLED TVs are also equipped with Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid images and offer incredibly immersive Dolby Atmos sound, two elements that make the viewing experience almost cinematic when watching the best titles available in Dolby.

Citadel is set after the fall of the espionage organization of the same name and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who play two spies trying to piece together what happened. The protagonists embark on a mission that takes them around the world, facing a relationship built on secrets, lies and a love that is dangerous but doomed to die.

Citadel debuts exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28 with two adrenaline-pumping episodes, which will be followed each Friday by a new episode, until May 26. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

On the occasion of the launch of the new television series, Prime Video and LG have collaborated to bring the protagonists and the high-tech world of Citadel to his fans, through the creation of exclusive images distributed online, in stores, and on digital billboards such as those of Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Circus in London.

Since the launch of first 4K HDR streaming experience on LG OLED TVs in 2015, to automatically enable Filmmaker mode for Prime Video movies and series in 2021, until the introduction of personalized recommendations on the main screen of the TVs to discover the best Prime Video content in 2022, LG’s long relationship with Prime Video continues to drive innovations in the home viewing experience.

“At Prime Video, we are always looking for new ways to innovate and offer our customers the best viewing experience,” said Andrew Bennett, Head of Global Video Partnerships at Prime Video, MGM+ and Amazon Freevee. “Our relationship with LG and shared commitment to customers has allowed us to continually raise the bar with new technologies that enhance the overall experience.”

LG aims to enhance marketing initiatives aimed at offering added value and a unique experience by leveraging different touchpoints. The choice of Prime Video as a partner was natural given its global reach, its ability to innovate and create engaging content. For the future, LG plans to introduce more interesting collaborations like this one.

“LG is actively working with content producers like Prime Video to deliver an immersive experience on the home screen and beyond,” said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “We are delighted to kick off this initiative with Prime Video, whose global partnership and shared passion for innovation over the years help us deliver an immersive video experience to people. best-in-class“.