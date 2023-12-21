LG announces new UltraGear OLED display screen for gaming that will be exhibited at CES 2024 – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting news, trends

LG Unveils New UltraGear OLED Display Screens for Games at CES 2024

As the official launch of CES 2024 approaches, LG has made an exciting announcement for gamers with the unveiling of the new UltraGear OLED display screens. The flagship model, 32GS95UE, boasts impressive specs including support for up to 4K 240Hz screen refresh rate display and the ability to quickly switch to OLED display with the press of a button, offering 1080P 480Hz screen refresh rate specifications.

In addition to its high refresh rates, the 32GS95UE also features a gray-scale response time of 0.03 milliseconds and supports HDR display effects. It also comes equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync and a speaker that supports DTS Virtual:X sound output effects.

LG has also introduced two other models, the 34-inch 34GS95QE and the 39-inch 39GS95QE display screens. Both feature a 21:9 display ratio, curved surface design, 3440 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz screen refresh rate, and 800R curvature specifications. These new models support NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, and comply with the DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard proposed by VESA.

Furthermore, the lineup includes the 27-inch 27GS95QE and the 45-inch 45GS95QE and 45GS96QB display screens, all of which comply with the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard.

The 27GS95QE offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 16:9 display ratio, 240Hz screen refresh rate, and 0.03 millisecond grayscale response time, and is designed as a flat screen. Meanwhile, both the 45GS95QE and 45GS96QB feature 3440 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz screen refresh rate. Both are OLED display screens with a 21:9 display ratio and 800R curvature design, with the 45GS96QB additionally providing USB-C PD 65W wired power supply.

LG’s new UltraGear OLED display screens are set to revolutionize the gaming experience, offering high-quality visuals and innovative features for gamers of all levels. Attendees at CES 2024 can expect to see these cutting-edge displays in action as LG showcases its latest innovations in the world of gaming technology.

