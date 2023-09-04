Home » LG StanbyME Go, the suitcase with the TV inside
Technology

LG StanbyME Go, the suitcase with the TV inside

by admin
LG StanbyME Go, the suitcase with the TV inside

At IFA in Berlin, LG presented the new StanByME Go, the portable version of the self-propelled StanByME TV that fits inside a suitcase. Light and compact, the device is designed to be easily transported thanks to its low weight. The TV can stay on for about three hours before needing to be recharged – enough for a movie or a couple of episodes of a series. The case also includes a Dolby Atmos speaker system and a remote control.
StanByME GO will also arrive in Europe by the autumn, but LG has not yet formalized the price.

By Andrea Nepori
Shooting and editing Stefano Scarpa

See also  The Switch emulator Yuzu is officially launched on Android, let's cheer together~

You may also like

Introducing Sienna’s New Necromancer Career: A Closer Look...

Europe’s chance for a sustainable supply of raw...

Google doodles that tell the story of women

Starfield: The Loss of Dogs and the Future...

Greentech Mobility: Route planners for electric cars are...

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumored to Feature 200-Megapixel...

Italian Tech Week 2023, there will also be...

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3: A Cost-Effective Folding Phone...

Lithium for the batteries: Car manufacturers are storming...

Google turns 25 – Il Sole 24 ORE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy