LG StanbyME Go, the suitcase with the TV inside

At IFA in Berlin, LG presented the new StanByME Go, the portable version of the self-propelled StanByME TV that fits inside a suitcase. Light and compact, the device is designed to be easily transported thanks to its low weight. The TV can stay on for about three hours before needing to be recharged – enough for a movie or a couple of episodes of a series. The case also includes a Dolby Atmos speaker system and a remote control.

StanByME GO will also arrive in Europe by the autumn, but LG has not yet formalized the price.

By Andrea Nepori

Shooting and editing Stefano Scarpa

