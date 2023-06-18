Libero and Virgilio down: the latest updates…

The disruptions continue for Libero e Virgilio mailin what is the fourth consecutive day of down. Both services are still inaccessible, causing inconvenience for thousands of users.

The reports on Downdetector continue to increase after the Libero and Virgilio mail services have become unusable between 13 and 14 June. Many users are unable to read or send emails, in a condition of discomfort that has persisted for four days now.

The disservice arose from a scheduled and announced maintenance intervention, which took the e-mail boxes offline. The company that manages Libero and Virgilio mail, Italyonlinereassured users by stating that their technicians are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Offline mail services, the latest updates

Italiaonline has released a new statement, apologizing to users for the inconvenience caused and recalling that the disservice it does not concern PEC mailboxes.

“In this new communication, first of all we apologize once again to our users for the inconvenience caused by the interruption of our mail services.

In the last few hours there has been still instability to the e-mail infrastructure, which prudently forces us not to be able to reopen the normal flow yet.

The technicians are continuing to work towards the definitive resolution of the problem, which affects most of our accounts, with the exception of PEC emails”.

We will provide updates today, continuing to work as obvious towards the resolution as quickly as possible.

For further information, the assistance number 02-83 90 55 21 remains active for our users.

Libero and Virgilio mail: second down this year

It is not the first time that the two e-mail services have faced thousands of reports of access problems. On January 23, the Libero and Virgilio post office box had fallen into down for a few dayscausing countless inconvenience to users.

Just as in these hours, access to personal email was impossible, due to a technical problem within the data center, which was later resolved without repercussions on personal boxes of users.