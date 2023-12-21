libssh at risk: IT security warning about new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for libssh. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for libssh on December 19, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the application of this software that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source libssh product are affected by the security vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: libsshs ecurity releases (Stand: 18.12.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for libssh – Risk: low

Risk level: 4 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 3,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,4

Remote attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is assessed as “low” with a base score of 3.9.

libssh Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

libssh is a C library for offering SSH services on the client and server side. It can be used to remotely run programs, transfer files, or act as a secure and transparent tunnel for remote programs.

A local attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in libssh to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) serial numbers. CVE-2023-6004 and CVE-2023-6918 traded.

Systems affected by the libssh vulnerability at a glance

Operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source libssh < 0.10.6 (cpe:/a:libssh:libssh)

Open Source libssh < 0.9.8 (cpe:/a:libssh:libssh)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

libsshs ecurity releases vom 2023-12-18 (19.12.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for libssh. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

December 19, 2023 – Initial version

