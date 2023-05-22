Lifespin announces launch of its first commercial regulated healthcare product

Lifespin’s digitization and testing workflow (Illustration: Lifespin GmbH)

Lifespin™ Amino Acid Profiler – A comprehensive amino acid panel powered by Lifespin’s AI-driven metabolic profiling platform

Lifespin GmbH, a medical diagnostics start-up with offices in Regensburg, Germany and Boston, MA, today announced the launch of the Lifespin™ Amino Acid Profiler (LAAP) – its first commercial product for use in the field of regulated diagnostics. Lifespin LAAP uses its proprietary AI-driven technology to analyze fluctuations in patient metabolism to provide clinicians with deep insights into patient health and well-being.

It has been proven that amino acids play a fundamental role in maintaining and controlling the normal physiological processes of the human body. From a 0.5 mL venous blood sample, LAAP first quantitatively captures a digital snapshot of 26 key amino acids and then compares the values ​​from an individual patient to Lifespin’s extensive database of more than 200,000 patient samples. Combined with established clinical standards, the resulting LAAP profile provides healthcare professionals with a powerful analysis of key amino acids to provide concise insights into a patient’s health status across a range of critical areas. These range from monitoring the diet and health status of elderly patients to the chronically ill.

“Lifespin LAAP will be a new and powerful tool for physicians to better assess and assess their patients’ overall systemic well-being across a broad spectrum of key metabolic markers of health,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin. “We are excited to be reaching the commercial phase, which will support our mission to advance the science of using digital metabolic profiles for early detection of health conditions, disease states and monitoring of treatment outcome.”

“The identification and analysis of variations in the human metabolome as a cost-effective and highly scalable precision diagnostic tool has long been of great interest to medical researchers,” said Dr. Roland Geyer, Chief Operating Officer of Lifespin. “Establishing a quantitative link between these variations and the presence of different disease states prior to the onset of symptoms would open the door to a far more precise and disruptive form of diagnostics. This new diagnostic method could eventually become the gold standard for numerous indications and new diagnostic products for which none exist today, e.g. B. in precise pharmacovigilance for clinical, pharmaceutical and research purposes, as well as in precise nutrition for diabetes, obesity, diet and lifestyle interventions.”

Lifespin’s comprehensive quantitative amino acid panel will initially be made available directly to healthcare providers in Europe, followed by the global markets in the US and select Asia-Pacific countries as a Lab-Developed Test (LDT), i.e. as a species of in vitro diagnostic test designed, developed and used in a laboratory. Analysis of the samples will be performed by Lifespin at its locations in Germany and the US using its advanced and proprietary testing algorithms and delivered to laboratory chain companies and healthcare providers as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

About Life Spin:

Lifespin, an emerging medical technology company, has built one of the largest and most comprehensive databases of metabolic health profiles of healthy and diseased individuals, spanning multiple age and biological sex groups and specific diseases in the fields of neurology, oncology and inflammation. Lifespin is working to bring new products and services (SaaS) to market that will enable clinicians, researchers, drug developers and other entities to identify various disease states and markers of health and wellness based on a patient’s metabolism. Lifespin’s cloud-based business model is based on its proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Tests to detect neurological, cancer and inflammatory diseases are in development, with the first regulated products expected to hit the market in 2023. The products previously offered by Lifespin are for Research Use Only (RUO) only and are not intended for use in diagnostics. Lifespin is ISO13485:2016 certified. Lifespin’s Advisory Board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology, Yale University, New Haven, CT USA) and other prominent leaders in the relevant fields of study.

About Lifespin’s Metabolic Profiling Platform:

Lifespin has built one of the world‘s largest proprietary biobanks, already containing more than 200,000 human blood samples. Using proprietary diagnostic technology, Lifespin is able to quantify individual metabolic processes, ie up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations, with a single nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) measurement. and performs in-house measurements of metabolomes, digitizing metabolic profiles that span billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles enable systematic mapping across different health conditions.

Applications:

Together, Lifespin’s technology and world-class database have the potential to enable differential diagnosis and early detection of health conditions, disease staging, treatment outcome monitoring and personalized medicine, to advance the gold standard in numerous indications and to create new diagnostic products for which do not yet exist (e.g. in some neurological diseases); precision drug monitoring for clinical, pharmaceutical and research use; and precision nutrition for diabetes, obesity, diet and lifestyle interventions.

Contact

lifespin GmbH

Dr. Ali Tinazli

Am Biopark 13

93053 Regensburg

+1 310-467-1112



https://www.lifespin.health