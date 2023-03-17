In addition to the “Train GO!” series, TAITO actually has many other classic arcade works. This time, it reproduced the STG work “RAY” series and released the collection “Ray’z Arcade Chronology”. There are PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions available. It seems It’s still the best experience on the Switch version.

Recently, many classic arcade STG works have been reproduced and transplanted. After “Thunder”, this time there is TAITO’s masterpiece “RAY” series, which ranks alongside the “Darius” series among STG fans. The first game of the RAY series, RAYFORCE, was launched in arcades in 1994. At that time, it was still a flat pixel style work, and it also had a concept of “layers” similar to the “Raiden” series. In addition to shooting on the same floor, the player’s fighter is also equipped with a locking laser function, which can preemptively lock the enemy’s attack on the lower floor. It was a very new system at that time. When the 2nd generation of “RAYSTORM” and the 3rd generation of “RAYCRISIS” switched to 3D technology, they also developed a self-machine that strengthens the locking laser and can choose to operate, and it is more skillful.

This time it is transplanted into “Ray’z Arcade Chronology”, which includes a total of five games in the trilogy. In addition to the original arcade version of the 2nd and 3rd generations, there are also high-definition remastered versions. There are also many convenient functions, including: screen filters for individual versions, vertical rotation, designated US version background music, online ranking, quick save and load, etc. There is also an “ambient sound” function that can simulate the center of the game console. In the noisy environment of the machine, wearing headphones and playing in the vertical screen mode of the Nintendo Switch, will you recall the days when the machine shop exploded in those years?

Ray’z Arcade Chronology