Forlimpopoli (FC) – Two initiatives dedicated to the discovery of Spinadello and the naturalistic area in which it is immersed are scheduled for the month of March, to be known also through the flavors of the edible field herbs that can be harvested in spring and seasonal foods prepared with km0 ingredients.

Let’s go this one Sunday, March 19, with the walk created in collaboration with the La Lenticchia farmhouse and the Strada dei Vini e dei Sapori dei Colli di Forlì and Cesena. With an itinerary lasting approximately 3 hours, participants will be able to walk along the river and immerse themselves in the Site of Community Importance “Meandri del Fiume Ronco” – today designated as a Special Conservation Area (SPA) – recognized in Europe to guarantee the maintenance natural habitats and species of flora and fauna threatened or rare at Community level. The appointment is scheduled for 2.00 pm at the La Lenticchia di Magliano farmhouse (Via Maglianella 12) and for the occasion it will also be possible to book a tasting with a single vegan dish accompanied by organic wines from the Valmorri di Cesena cellar, to be consumed at end of the excursion. The visit will also stop at the aqueduct, where it will be possible to visit the pumping station and learn about the history of Spinadello. For more information on costs and to join this appointment, you can call or text 335 5352608 (GAE Andrea Galli).

Sunday 26 March instead it will be the turn of a walk together with Andrea Erbacci, chef of the Casa Artusi restaurant in Forlimpopoli, dedicated to the recognition of flowers and edible wild herbs that we can collect at the beginning of the season in the fields and green areas surrounding Spinadello and the Ronco river. After the walk it will also be possible to attend a brief demonstration of how to use some of the species found, in the preparation of unique recipes inspired by nature. For more information on costs and to join the visit, you can write to 328 9582919 or consult the website www.spinadello.it

All the details on the scheduled appointments and on how to reach the Spinadello leaving the car in the recommended parking lots in the town of Selbagnone (Forlimpopoli), are available on www.spinadello.it

