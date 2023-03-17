03/16/2023 – 21:41



Success awakens desires. Manager Oliver Ruhnert (51) from Union Berlin knows that too. That’s why he expects another upheaval in the coming summer – because some players are probably unstoppable.

► Sheraldo Becker (28). The attacker has played a strong season so far (seven league goals). Premier League clubs Nottingham, West Ham and Everton are said to have him on the list. In England Becker could earn twice as much, with Union it should be between 1.5 and two million euros. Becker has a contract until 2025. His market value is 15 million euros.

► Rani Khedira (29). The midfielder has been with Union since 2021 and has developed into a leader. His contract expires in the summer and he is free of charge. That makes the vice-captain, who was part of the extended German squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, coveted. He is linked with Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United and England’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Khedira has been with Union since 2021, he came from FC Augsburg on a free transfer Photo: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

► Robin Bone (30). The defense chief is one of the most important players. His contract ends in 2024. His goal: he wants to play the Champions League again. English and Italian clubs scout him. If Union qualifies for the premier class this season, Knoche will almost certainly stay.

Doekhi (right) in a duel with Cologne’s Kainz Photo: Andreas Gora/dpa

► Danilho Doekhi (24). The central defender came from Vitesse Arnheim on a free transfer in 2022 and has a contract until 2025. Most recently, he was intensively scouted by AS Roma. Its market value is four million euros – and the trend is rising.