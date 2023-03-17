The high-profile Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 latest joint color “Pine Green” Following the exposure of the official photo album and release information last week, Hypebeast will bring you an exclusive chance to enjoy it.

With this joint opportunity, the two parties pay tribute to two icons in the field of sneakers: the late Sandy Boedecker and legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, whose designs have become timeless objects in the hearts of countless people and revolutionized pop culture and street culture .

This shoe re-uses the toe shape designed in 1989, and creates amazing peak turn performance with a more fitting body. The deconstructed upper adds elastic plastic details to provide the long-lasting soft feeling that long-term skateboards rely on; the heel Nike Air unit It can easily cope with the difficult ladder challenge. As for the anti-slip function, raw rubber is configured in a specific area of ​​the outsole to comprehensively improve the required grip. In addition, the signature color block design of the collection pays tribute to the classic Air Jordan 4 style. The theme color pine green is injected into the back of the tongue, the word Flight, the shoelace buckle, the midsole area, the heel, the pull ring and many other details, with the classic red Jumpman The logo and insole highlight the original charm. The biggest highlight is the Nike SB Logo on the heel and the special shoe box created for both parties, which is very commemorative.

This shoe will be officially released on March 21, and it will be available on Nike.com at 10 am. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.