Linux kernel at risk: Warning of new IT security gap

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for the Linux kernel on January 3rd, 2024. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system and the Open Source Linux Kernel product.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2255653 (As of January 2, 2024). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase their privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) identification number. CVE-2024-0193 traded.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2255653 from 2024-01-02 (03.01.2024)

For more information, see:

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-52×7-wcqq-wfjp vom 2024-01-02 (03.01.2024)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for the Linux kernel. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

January 3, 2024 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

