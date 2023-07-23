Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Linux kernels on July 20th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2224048 (Stand: 19.07.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform an unspecified attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2224048 from 2023-07-19 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/20/2023 – Initial version

