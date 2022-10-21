The NFT series released by NFT platform LiveArt and top contemporary artist Huang Yuxing: “Meta-morphic Obsidian Stone” will be on sale at 10:00 pm on October 24, Taiwan time. The number of this public sale is 1,200 NFTs, each 1.5 ETH, still sold in a whitelist mechanism.

according toAccording to the official news from LiveArt, the NFT “Meta-morphic Metamorphic Stone” series released by top contemporary artist Huang Yuxing will be available for public sale at 10:00 PM Taiwan time on October 24th. LiveArt offers 10 Allowlist spots for BlockTempo readers.

Recently, the LiveArt team destroyed 197 stolen NFTs, and the “Meta-morphic” series NFTs deflated to 2,000 pieces, of which 800 pieces were sold out in the pre-sale on September 23, and the number of this public sale is 1,200 pieces NFTs, 1.5 ETH each, are still sold through a whitelist mechanism.

In addition, LiveArt repurchased 97 NFT wallets from the market on October 19 to rebuild and operate, and has put these NFTs into Meta-morphic storage activities and will no longer flow into the market.

The current floor price of the “Meta-morphic Stone of Observation” series is 1.699 ETH. On October 19, the floor price was as high as 2.99 ETH, and the 24-hour trading volume was 165 ETH, ranking first on the OpenSea Trending list and sixth on the Top list.

Further reading:The blind box was sold out within 1 minute of pre-sale. This article explains Huang Yuxing's contemporary art NFT series "Meta-morphic Obsidian Stone"

After the announcement of the public sale, Magic Eden, Solana’s leading NFT marketplace, announced a joint sale. In addition, the BAYC blue-chip community APE TANK has officially announced as a consultant for the LiveArt project, and expressed support for project sales.

Magic Eden completed a $130 million Series B financing in June this year, and then announced in August that it would integrate Ethereum NFTs to provide Ethereum NFT creators with the same benefits as Solana ecological users, including minting tools, whitelisting tools and marketing support etc. Since the pre-sale of Meta-morphic, the transaction volume on Ethereum has exceeded 1000+ETH, becoming Magic Eden’s first blockbuster NFT project in Ethereum, and has received promotion support from Magic Eden officials and founders.

