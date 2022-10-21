October 21, 2022 19:11 PM
[Netease Sports News on the 21st]The 10th round of the 22/23 La Liga season continues. At the Camp Nou, Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 at home, placing second behind Real Madrid by three points. Lewandowski scored twice and Fati scored with his heel.
Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen/20-Sergi-Roberto (70’2-Bellelin), 23-Conde (78’3-Pique), 17 -Marcos-Alonso, 18-Alba/30-Gavi, 21-De Jong (70’5-Busquets), 8-Pedri/11-Ferran-Torres, 9-Lewandorf Ski (75’22-Rafinha), 10-Fati (75’7-Dembele).
Villarreal (4-4-2): 13-Rulli/2-Femenia, 3-Albiol (80’23-Mandy), 4-Pao-Torres, 24-Pe De La Salle (25’12-Mosica)/21-Pino, 20-Moranes (57’14-Trigros), 10-Parejo, 16-Baena/15-Yake Pine (57’18-Alberto-Moreno), 9-Danjuma (46’22-Morales).