Le Tong musician Lee Chan Hyuk and fromis_9 Lee Sailun were revealed to be in love and were witnessed dating in the workshop

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Letong musician Lee Chanhyuk has been rumored to be in love.

Recently, various online communities have appeared in articles speculating about the relationship between Lee Chan Hyuk and fromis_9 member Lee Sae Ron.

According to the article, Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Sae Ron uploaded photos of visiting the same place or frequently sharing images of similar flowers on their respective IGs. The pair also wore rings of a similar design.

Not only that, but on the 17th, there was an eyewitness account of Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Sae Ron enjoying a workshop date. One netizen explained, “Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Sailun visited a workshop run by an acquaintance and bought the work.”

Recently, Lee Chan Hyuk appeared on MBC's variety show "I Live Alone" and showed his will to get married. He said: "It's very tiring to be at home alone. You can't live alone. As long as you have a partner, you want to get married tomorrow."

