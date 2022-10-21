Source title: Zhuanzhuan Mobile Phone Market Analysis: Is the iPhone 14 Plus Lost? Not as good as “Thirteen Fragrance”

The delayed iPhone 14 Plus may be the most embarrassing model in the series. When it goes public, it breaks. Not only does the price drop by 1,000 yuan, but the value preservation rate is even lower than that of the iPhone 13 released at the same time last year. According to the data of Zhuanzhuan Group, the current iPhone 13’s value preservation rate is still very considerable. The iPhone 14 Plus broke when it was launched and became the “least value-preserving mobile phone”? Apple officials may not have thought that the iPhone 14 Plus, which was launched at the finale, would encounter an embarrassing situation. On October 7, the iPhone 14 Plus went on sale immediately, and the price drop was unprecedented. Judging from market data, the third-party price of this model in the new market has dropped by 400 yuan to 1,000 yuan. In terms of inventory, the official information shows that the supply is sufficient, and it only takes 3 working days to ship, and the popularity has dropped a lot compared to other models in the same series. Coincidentally, the performance of the iPhone 14 Plus in the second-hand market is also not optimistic. In the free market of the Zhuanzhuan platform, the resale price of the iPhone 14 Plus has been lower than the selling price since it was launched, and the decline ranges from 200 yuan to 900 yuan, of which the price of the 256G version has dropped significantly. Long before the launch, the prospects of the iPhone 14 Plus were not optimistic. Huang Wei, CEO of Zhuan Zhuan Group, even bluntly said that there are no “thirteen fragrances” for innovative and weak models such as the iPhone 14 standard version. The research institute sellcell said after analyzing multiple data, the depreciation rates of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were as high as 38.4% and 38.6% respectively compared to the same period last year. In comparison, the depreciation rate of the iPhone 13 last year was only 18.2%, and the depreciation rate of the iPhone 13 mini was only 20.3%. In this regard, analysts from the data department of Zhuanzhuan Group believe that the iPhone has always been synonymous with “value preservation” in the past, which also makes the high depreciation rate of the iPhone 14 Plus more noticeable. When it comes to the reasons for the depreciation, we have to mention the configuration of the model. Whether it is the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, the core upgrade seems to be lacking in sincerity. Compared with the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus only has a larger screen, but the price has increased by a thousand yuan. In addition, this model has the latest release time and sufficient supply. Due to various factors, it is not surprising that the iPhone 14 Plus is in an embarrassing situation today. The preservation rate of iPhone 13 exceeds 70%, and it is more cost-effective to switch to the official inspection Nowadays, whether or not a mobile phone preserves its value is no longer only a concern of manufacturers, but has also become one of the important references for consumers when purchasing a phone. Compared with the iPhone 14 Plus, the performance of the iPhone 13, which has been released for more than a year, is surprising. The market research report released by CounterPoint Research shows that since the release of the iPhone 14, the price of the iPhone 13 series in foreign second-hand markets has risen by an average of 11%. In the domestic market, Zhuanzhuan Group’s Q3 mobile phone market data also shows that in the iPhone 13 series released for more than a year, the value preservation rate of the four models is more than 70%. Among them, the preservation rate of iPhone 13 Pro is as high as 77.86%. On the one hand, the iPhone 14 Pro series is selling well, and on the other hand, the value preservation rate of the iPhone 13 remains high, and the iPhone 14 Plus in the middle position is extremely embarrassing. Under the light of the iPhone 14 Pro, media reports said that Apple may have begun to cut production of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. For users who are hesitant to switch to the standard version of the iPhone 14, the second-hand iPhone 13, which is more cost-effective, is actually a more cost-effective choice. At present, the price of 95 new 128G iPhone 13 in Zhuanzhuan official inspection mall is only in the early 4000s, which is 1,000 yuan cheaper than the new product platform. The iPhone 13 Pro with better performance, with the same configuration, is only 5,428 yuan in Zhuanzhuan’s official inspection mall, which is not only nearly 2,000 yuan cheaper than the new product platform, but even lower than the price of the iPhone 14. Although the configuration upgrade of the iPhone 14 Pro version is obviously more popular, there are problems of insufficient supply, long delivery cycle, and high price. For consumers who plan to buy the Pro model, they can also sell the old replacement machine through the recycling service on the transfer platform first, so as to replenish the replacement budget in time. It is worth noting that with the arrival of the Double 11 sales season, the possibility of price reductions for new phones is still increasing. Time and the market will give the answer to whether the iPhone 14 Plus after the price reduction will continue to experience cold or slow down.

Nowadays, whether or not a mobile phone preserves its value is no longer only a concern of manufacturers, but has also become one of the important references for consumers when purchasing a phone.

Compared with the iPhone 14 Plus, the performance of the iPhone 13, which has been released for more than a year, is surprising. A market research report released by CounterPoint Research shows that since the release of the iPhone 14, the price of the iPhone 13 series in foreign second-hand markets has risen by an average of 11%.

In the domestic market, Zhuanzhuan Group’s Q3 mobile phone market data also shows that in the iPhone 13 series released for more than a year, the value preservation rate of the four models is more than 70%. Among them, the preservation rate of iPhone 13 Pro is as high as 77.86%.

On the one hand, the iPhone 14 Pro series is selling well, and on the other hand, the value preservation rate of the iPhone 13 remains high, and the iPhone 14 Plus in the middle position is extremely embarrassing. Under the light of the iPhone 14 Pro, media reports said that Apple may have begun to cut production of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

For users who are hesitant to switch to the standard version of the iPhone 14, the second-hand iPhone 13, which is more cost-effective, is actually a more cost-effective choice. At present, the price of 95 new 128G iPhone 13 in Zhuanzhuan official inspection mall is only in the early 4000s, which is 1,000 yuan cheaper than the new product platform. The iPhone 13 Pro with better performance, with the same configuration, is only 5,428 yuan in Zhuanzhuan’s official inspection mall, which is not only nearly 2,000 yuan cheaper than the new product platform, but even lower than the price of the iPhone 14.

Although the configuration upgrade of the iPhone 14 Pro version is obviously more popular, there are problems of insufficient supply, long delivery cycle, and high price. For consumers who plan to buy the Pro model, they can also sell the old replacement machine through the recycling service on the transfer platform first, and return the blood in time to supplement the replacement budget.

It is worth noting that with the arrival of the Double 11 sales season, the possibility of price reductions for new phones is still increasing. Time and the market will give the answer to whether the iPhone 14 Plus after the price reduction will continue to experience cold or slow down.