Sina Auto News On February 23, 2023, Changan Ford’s all-new Edge (configuration|inquiry) L debuted. The new car will adopt the brand-new design style of the Changan Ford family, with a more avant-garde shape. In addition, the size of the new car has also been lengthened, and a hybrid system has been added for the first time, which will become the most direct competitor with the Highlander.

In terms of appearance, the new Changan Ford Edge L adopts the latest design language of the family, and the overall design style is more avant-garde. The front face shape, the new Focus and the new Mondeo have high family design elements. The large-mouth grille is integrated with the headlights, creating a more fashionable visual effect.

In addition, the new Edge L has two models, the fuel version and the hybrid version. The fuel version uses a dot-matrix grille, while the hybrid version is equipped with the ST-Line package and uses a blackened fish scale grille. grid. In addition, the shape of the front bumper is also slightly different.

The headlight adopts the design method of split headlight + penetrating LED light strip commonly used by Changan Ford in the past two years. The horizontal visual width is further increased, which is conducive to reducing the visual center of gravity, making it look more solid and stable.

The side lines of the body are simple and smooth. Compared with the previous generation of Sharp, it is a little less rigid and a little more soft. The C-pillar also saw the word “L”, indicating its elongated identity. The raised lines at the rear and the black anti-scratch strips under the doors make the side layer more layered.

In addition, the new car also adopts the popular floating roof design, which meets the aesthetic needs of the young market. The new car is also equipped with a hidden door handle, which not only has a stronger sense of technology, but also reduces wind resistance to a certain extent.

In terms of body size, the new Sharp L is significantly improved compared with the previous generation Sharp. The length, width and height of the new car are 5000/1961/1773mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2950mm, of which the wheelbase has increased by 100mm compared with the previous generation. , Regardless of the length, width or wheelbase, it exceeds GAC Toyota’s fourth-generation Highlander. It can be said that among medium-sized SUVs, size is no longer the weakness of Sharp.

In terms of rims, the new Edge L provides a variety of styling options according to different power forms. The fuel version uses silver multi-spoke wheels with a size of 20 inches. The hybrid model uses 21-inch two-color wheels. From the perspective of styling, I personally prefer the rim shape of the hybrid model.

The shape of the rear of the car has also changed a lot, and the overall style is more rounded and fashionable. In particular, the two sides of the through-type taillights extend downward, and the unlocked vehicle also has light interaction, which creates a good sense of fashion.

In terms of details, both the fuel version and the hybrid version adopt a hidden exhaust layout, and the two differ only in the bumper style. In fact, many people will struggle with hidden exhaust, but for me personally, under the current general trend, hidden exhaust is more in line with the current trend. Moreover, for an SUV with a size of 5 meters, there is no need to deliberately use the exhaust layout to enhance its sporty style.

For the interior, the new Edge L also adopts a screen-connected design similar to that of the explorer. The 27-inch high-definition 4K large horizontal screen is eye-catching. Dazzling.

In terms of materials and materials, the previous generation of Ford Edge was wrapped in a large number of soft materials, and the overall texture has surpassed that of the Highlander of the same period. On the new sharp world L, this advantage is continued, whether it is the interior color matching or the materials used, it has a good performance.

In addition, a brand-new electronic gear lever has been installed on the new Edge L, which has a stronger sense of technology.

In terms of smart configuration, first of all, the display color of this 27-inch 4K large screen is very good, and there is no graininess at all in the normal position. With the flat UI design, it looks pleasing to the eye.

In terms of smart configuration, the 27-inch multimedia screen is equipped with the latest version of the SYNC+ vehicle system, which provides GPS navigation, VPA smart travel partner, intelligent voice interaction, and various third-party apps such as iQiyi and QQ Music. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mobile phone interconnection. The car is equipped with a wireless charging pad, providing four USB ports or type-C ports. There’s also 4G LTE Wi-Fi in the car for up to 10 mobile devices. In addition, it is also equipped with virtual artificial intelligence assistant VPA smart travel partner, gesture control, facial recognition and other functions, and the interaction methods are more abundant.

In terms of safety configuration, the new car is equipped with a new generation of Co-Pilot360 intelligent driving assistance system, equipped with an industry-leading visual perception system, equipped with more than 23 sensor configurations of the same level, and can realize up to 18 intelligent driving assistance configurations, including Ford global The first L2+ automatic driving function – BlueCruise active driving assistance function.

In terms of storage space, there are many storage compartments in the front row. There is a cup holder with a sliding curtain under the center console, and there is also a mobile phone wireless charging pad next to the handlebar. In addition, the door panels, glove box and central armrest box all have good space performance, which is enough for daily necessities.

Changan Ford Edge L adopts a 2+2+3 seat layout, the second-row double-suspension first-class seats have comfortable leg rests, and can be switched to the near-zero-gravity mode with one button in three modes, allowing you to lie comfortably in the cloud; the seats adopt luxurious Made of Dinamica, the backrest angle can be adjusted to 41° backward, and the angle between the backrest and the thigh can reach 105°, bringing you the comfort and comfort like floating clouds. In terms of space, the maximum knee space reaches 256mm, the maximum leg space is 1190mm, and the shoulder space is 1529mm. The wide horizontal space can easily accommodate child seats. The narrowest distance of the second-row aisle reaches 200mm, and with the foldable seat armrests, it is easy to enter and exit the third row. The seat ventilation, heating, independent temperature zone control, wireless charging, portable cup holder and other configurations allow the second-row occupants to easily enjoy the “lying flat” travel experience.

The L size of Ford’s new Edge has reached the level of 5 meters. When the third row of seats is used, the trunk can also place two boarding boxes. Flat space, good practicality.

In terms of power, the new Edge L will provide 2.0T gasoline and 2.0T hybrid power systems at the same time. The fuel version has a maximum power of 185kW and a maximum torque of 376N m. The transmission system is matched with an 8-speed automatic manual transmission.

The hybrid system consisting of the fifth-generation 2.0T EcoBoost® twin-scroll turbocharged direct-injection engine + electric motor, in which the rated power of the engine is 202kW, the maximum torque is 405 N m, and it is matched with an intelligent electronically controlled mechanical four-wheel drive system. In terms of technology, this hybrid system will use a planetary gear mechanism for energy distribution. The vehicle control system VCU will accurately calculate the best efficiency of the engine and motor, and automatically match the best power output mode, so that the entire hybrid system will always be It operates in the optimal range of overall efficiency to achieve a balance between power and fuel consumption. This brand-new hybrid system adopts a highly integrated electric drive system such as high-efficiency high-speed flat-line oil-cooled dual motors and an electric controller, and a highly integrated, lightweight and low-nickel ternary lithium water-cooled battery pack, which makes the car’s WLTC fuel consumption performance 6.31L/100km, the cruising range can reach 1188km.

At the same time, the car is equipped with a new low-nickel NCM111 ternary lithium battery, which has low risk of thermal diffusion and long service life; the integrated high-efficiency water cooling system provides efficient heat dissipation. Highly integrated, the battery pack is smaller and lighter, and the assembly is easier and safer. Through overcharge, acupuncture, seawater immersion, salt spray, drop, high and low temperature impact, cycle life and many other rigorous tests that exceed national standards, the normal and safe operation of the battery is guaranteed under extreme conditions.

From the perspective of static experience, the replacement of the new Ford Edge L is quite sincere, and the exterior and interior have become more in line with the current design trend, especially the large screen in the interior is very visually impactful. In terms of size, it has also reached a very competitive level in the same class, and it is more practical. In addition, in terms of power, it is finally the same as competing products, achieving the form of fuel + hybrid, meeting the needs of different consumers for cars, and fuel consumption is no longer a concern for consumers. And we are also looking forward to what kind of surprises the real test drive of its hybrid version will bring us. At the same time, we are also looking forward to whether its price will overthrow the old rival Highlander.

