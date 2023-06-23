Logitech ends the Blue sub-brand: the radio microphones are classified as Logitech G products

In addition to researching and developing different products, the computer peripheral product giant Logitech has also expanded its business through acquisitions in recent years. Except for earphone enthusiasts, it is known that it acquired Ultimate Ears in the early years, and the acquisition of computer radio microphone brand Blue Microphone in 2018 was also quite a sensation. However, as the market changes, in recent years Gaming products have the most commercial value in computer accessories. Logitech has also officially announced that it will integrate Blue Microphone into the gaming brand Logitech G, and will continue to launch computer radio products under the Logitech G brand in the future.

Blue Microphone’s Yeti series used to focus on content creators and game streamers. In the future, Logitech G, which focuses on e-sports products, will continue to launch related products with Blue Microphone’s technology. In addition to Blue, at the same time, Logitech also announced the integration of the Logitech for Creatosr and ASTRO Gaming brands into the Logitech G brand. , Content creator-oriented products will be launched under the Logitech G brand, such a simple arrangement may be a good thing for users.

