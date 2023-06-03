Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3S mouse and MX Keys S keyboard are on the market (194265)

Logitech has updated the MX Anywhere 3S mouse and MX Keys S keyboard. The former enhances the operation accuracy and quiet design, and is made of environmentally friendly high-proportion recycled plastics. It is connected to Bluetooth, and the latter adds Smart Actions. The prices are 79.99 and $109.99.

Logitech earlier announced the launch of the updated design of the business model MX Anywhere 3S mouse and MX Keys S keyboard, mainly for minor revisions to some details.

Among them, the MX Anywhere 3S mouse adopts the new 8000 DPI positioning sensor to improve the positioning accuracy of the cursor operation, and also adopts the mute button design to avoid noise caused by frequent operations in the office environment.

The gray and pink colors of MX Anywhere 3S are made of 61% recycled plastic materials, and the white version uses up to 78% ratio, emphasizing the reduction of the product’s environmental impact.

However, compared to the previous product design, MX Anywhere 3S cancels the 2.4GHz wireless band connection function, and only connects to the device through Bluetooth. The reason is that Bluetooth technology in recent years has been able to correspond to faster transmission speeds, and at the same time consumes more power than before. Low, plus the positioning of MX Anywhere series mice does not require faster operation and response speed than gaming mice, so the need to use the 2.4GHz wireless frequency band connection is not so great.

On the other hand, Logitech is currently considering miniaturizing the 2.4GHz wireless band receiver originally built with the USB-A specification, which may be more suitable for use in the USB-C port used by more and more notebooks in the future.

As for the updated MX Keys S keyboard, it is roughly the same as the previous model, but with the addition of the “Smart Actions” (Smart Actions) function, so as to correspond to the combination of keys for specific operation functions, and even directly download and apply other people’s creations. key combination.

In terms of suggested selling prices, MX Anywhere 3S will be sold at a price of $79.99, and MX Keys S will be sold at a suggested price of $109.99. Logitech also offers an additional product combination of MX Master 3S and MX Keys S, as well as MX Palm wrist pads. The price is $199.99.