Lokmat Attack Pro in the test: outdoor smartwatch with Android for only 30 euros

If you decide to buy the Lokmat Attack Pro, the watch will be delivered in a stylish packaging. In addition to the watch itself, the scope of delivery includes an operating manual and a protective film for the display, which is intended to protect the touch screen from scratches.

When unpacking the watch, you immediately notice that the case is very large and bulky. The Lokmat Attack Pro is obviously intended to resemble a military watch and therefore has a large round button on the outside, which has no function whatsoever. Strange: Two of the buttons on the left side of the case are labeled, but the two buttons on the right side are not.

The workmanship of the watch makes a pretty decent impression, even if most of the case is made of plastic. The touch display also works properly, responding reliably to our inputs and remaining easy to read even in bright sunlight. If you want, you can also adjust the brightness according to your own wishes using a stepless controller.

Also positive: The Lokmat Attack Pro is waterproof to a depth of 50 meters and therefore not only survives the shower, but also units with various water sports. We tested the tightness while swimming, among other things, and could not find any problems. The only disadvantage: the display sometimes registers touch inputs imprecisely when our fingers are wet.

To connect the Lokmat Attack Pro to our smartphone, we need to download the Da-Fit app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and go to the Devices tab. Here we let the app search for nearby devices. After a few seconds of waiting, we can then connect the watch to our smartphone.

Although the Lokmat Attack Pro looks like a clone of popular outdoor smartwatches from Garmin or Polar, buyers shouldn’t expect too many leaps in terms of the watch’s features. The Lokmat Attack Pro measures the steps taken, continuously records the heart rate and collects data on blood pressure and blood oxygen.

We are a little surprised that the Lokmat Attack Pro, which the manufacturer explicitly advertises as a sports watch, only has 25 different training profiles. After all, classic sports such as running, cycling, swimming, hiking, weight training and various ball sports are represented. However, there are hardly any significant differences between the profiles and important functions such as a counter for repetitions or swum lengths are completely missing.

If you want, you can set daily goals for certain sports and the pedometer in the app. The progress is then documented both in the watch and in the app. We found that the pedometer works very imprecisely and steps are often not registered at all. During our test, the measured number of steps after half a day on the Lokmat Attack Pro was almost 4000 steps, while our control device showed almost 6000 steps.

The heart rate sensor, which unsurprisingly works with an optical pulse sensor, also had to struggle with dropouts in our test. Although the watch was supposed to measure our heart rate continuously, the device sometimes didn’t show a heart rate at all. At another point in time, when we explicitly selected the heart rate measurement, the Lokmat Attack Pro first showed a heart rate of more than 30 beats above the value of our control device, before the measured value steadily decreased and stopped at around ten beats above the measurement of the control device. In some cases, however, the sensor also surprised with a decent level of accuracy during training – during a one-hour CrossFit unit, there were only minor deviations compared to the control device in the test. Nevertheless, the overall reliability of the measurements leaves something to be desired.

Because the Lokmat Attack Pro also does not have its own GPS tracking and users also have to do without functions such as an altitude barometer or a compass, the application of the device as a sports watch is never revealed. If you are looking for a useful smartwatch for sports activities and are considering buying the Lokmat Attack Pro, you should refrain from doing so.

We have already reported extensively on the “Da Fit” app in our test of the Rogbid King (test report), so we will only say this much at this point: the software suffers from numerous translation errors and the usability also leaves a lot to be desired. Although the errors do not significantly limit the actual functions of the watch, we still found them to be annoying in everyday life.

Most users of such devices should now be aware that the sleep measurement of smartwatches and fitness trackers is only of limited use. However, the measured data often allow at least general conclusions to be drawn about sleep hygiene. This is not the case with the Lokmat Attack Pro. Because the watch registered very strange results in our test in relation to the sleep phases: During a night with two waking phases, one of which lasted around 15 minutes, the Lokmat Attack Pro did not record a single one, but noted one phase as “shallow sleep ‘ and the other phase as ‘Rapid Eye Movement’.

The evaluation of the sleep quality in the same night with 97 out of 100 points did not correspond at all to our subjective feeling of a night, the sleep of which we ourselves rated as rather mediocre. At least the time to fall asleep and wake up were recorded correctly. In addition, the measured duration of the deep sleep phase corresponded to the measurement of our control device (Garmin Fenix ​​6) with a difference of a few minutes.

What we noticed negatively, in turn, was the size of the watch, which sometimes disturbed when sleeping. Sensitive sleepers may wake up to the pressure of the case on their wrist. Also, we can’t activate a Do Not Disturb feature directly on the watch, only set appropriate time periods in the app.

We don’t have much to complain about when it comes to the notification and telephone function. In the app we choose which notifications we want to receive. There is no quick answer function, but the watch supports AI voice control and telephoning via an integrated speaker. Both work adequately via Bluetooth and are of reasonable quality for the price of the Lokmat Attack Pro.

According to the manufacturer, the Lokmat Attack Pro has a built-in battery with a capacity of 270 mAh. This puts the watch in the upper midfield of comparable sports watches. The battery life of the smartwatch should be 15 days. However, the manufacturer does not reveal the conditions under which this information applies.

In our test, the watch lasted 13 days with average use with three training sessions per week, permanent heart rate measurement and activated notifications. Charging the watch using the magnetic charging cradle was sometimes a bit fiddly because the charging cradle’s magnet was relatively weak and quickly detached from the watch’s case. With a little patience and sensitivity, however, the problem could be solved.

The price for the Lokmat Attack Pro is just under 30 Euro (purchase link) at Banggood with the coupon code BGTSHD003. Measured by what the watch can and offers, we found this to be a fair offer.

If you take a look at the description of the Lokmat Attack Pro, you might think that the manufacturer simply wrote down everything that, in his opinion, belongs to the standard of an outdoor sports watch – without paying attention to quality or unique selling points. Because the Lokmat Attack Pro only costs around 30 euros, but you can tell that everywhere.

Because apart from the decent battery life, a solid selection of sports profiles and the integrated telephone function, the sports watch doesn’t have much to offer. In addition, it doesn’t really deserve to be called a sports watch because it doesn’t offer any features that we don’t get with other smartwatches or fitness trackers.

