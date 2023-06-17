Home » Max Tschida & Tobias Faulhammer – „Rise and Shine“ – mica
Entertainment

Max Tschida & Tobias Faulhammer – „Rise and Shine“ – mica

by admin
Max Tschida & Tobias Faulhammer – „Rise and Shine“ – mica

Jazz in its most stylistically open form, translated into an engaging sound that takes you on an exciting musical journey: Max Tschida and Tobias Faulhammer offer just such a thing on their first joint album “Rise and Shine” (cracked anegg records).

The album by the pianist Max Tschida and his colleague on the guitar, Tobias Faulhammer, is characterized above all by the perfect interaction. which is not really surprising, since the two have worked together on various projects many times over the past ten years. They complement each other perfectly, know how to creatively throw their ideas at each other and thus create a sound that is carried by a wonderful elegance. Her pieces move deftly between soulful quiet moments and occasional impulsive outbursts, offering listeners a varied experience.

The stylistic variety on “Rise and Shine” is remarkable and combines classical elements, modern jazz, rocking interjections and much more. Each piece tells its own musical story and reveals a wealth of sounds and influences. The melodies carry a lyrical note and are characterized by complex harmonies. The musicians surprise the listeners with exciting improvisations that push the boundaries of the pre-established structures and create a captivating atmosphere.

Overall, “Rise and Shine” is an immersive listening experience. The musical journey that Max Tschida and Tobias Faulhammer present on this album is full of emotional depth and artistic brilliance. The diversity of the pieces, the perfect interplay of the musicians, the elegant sounds, the lyrical melodies, the complex harmonies and the exciting improvisations make this album a real musical treasure.

See also  The mystery of the '600 tombstone at the entrance of an apartment building in Sanremo

Jazz, fusion and experimental music fans will definitely love Rise and Shine. It’s an album that dares to push musical boundaries while captivating listeners with its beauty and expressiveness.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:
Tschida/Faulhammer (Facebook)
cracked anegg

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence: art, artist or medium?

Ouyang Nana celebrates her 23rd birthday in the...

From normcore to sandlercore fashion trend 2023 –...

STRAY GODS – Olympus

Altarage – Cataract – HeavyPop.at

RIVERS OF NIHIL – release new single “The...

“WE ARE EACH OTHER’S LIFE JACKETS” – ROYAL...

Is it true that “Tang Bohu spots autumn...

Imperial Triumphant – Paranoid Android

DUFF MCKAGAN – Announces third solo album

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy