Schillaci, ‘at work on electronic file implementation’ – Medicine

As part of the Pnrr, which deploys resources that focus on innovation and digitalisation, work is underway for the total implementation of the electronic health record, first at a national level, then with subsequent possible interoperability within the European Union. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in a video-intervention sent on the occasion of the meeting “Health protection at European level: a bet for the future”, which takes place at the “David Sassoli” European Experience in Rome, organized by the Italian office of the European Parliament and which was attended by the head of the office, Carlo Corazza.

“The pandemic – explains the minister – has demonstrated the value of the universality of health services, also in the European context, and how public health must be considered a fundamental investment for people’s well-being. And it has taught that health has a dimension global. With this awareness, Italy is committed with the other Member States of the European Union to strengthen health systems and to work to ensure equitable and accessible health care for all. Despite the economic difficulties and the energy crisis, the Italian government has increased the resources allocated to health in the three-year period 2023-2026 and thanks to the funds of the Pnrr we are committed to making the national health service more resilient and ready to face future challenges”. “The plan – continues Schillaci – invests significantly in innovation and digitization. Digital healthcare can ensure an innovative turnaround for the entire health system, promoting personalized and person-centred assistance and promotion, prevention and planning actions health care in line with the health needs of the population. In particular, we are working to achieve the full implementation of the electronic health record in the coming months, first at a national level, then with subsequent interoperability, hopefully within the European Union. The challenge to overcome is that of creating an environment in which health data can be shared and used in a secure way in order to protect the privacy of the data of every citizen”.