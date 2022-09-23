Although the Los Angeles Gladiators were the top team in the Overwatch League in the first and second games of the season, they struggled in the third tournament stage. However, it will hope to get back on track for the fourth and final tournament stage that started last night, but it will have to do so without members of the starting lineup.

And that’s because Patipan “Patipan” Chai Wang has announced that he will retire from competitive Overwatch and will no longer be on the Overwatch scene or playing for the Gladiators.

“Today, @itsPatiphan retired from Overwatch,” the Gladiator said in a tweet.

“As an energetic teammate and dynamic player, we are very grateful that he not only contributed to our team, but inspired his joy throughout the Overwatch community.

“Once a gladiator, always a gladiator.

The news comes after Lee “ANS” Sun Chang also announced his decision to leave the Gladiators despite the team’s success over the past year.