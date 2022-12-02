Home Technology Lost Ark’s The Witcher crossover to launch in January
Lost Ark’s The Witcher crossover to launch in January

We’ve been eagerly awaiting further information on what the Lost Ark’s Witcher crossover will involve, and now, as we get closer to launch, Amazon Games and Smilegate have done just that.

We’re told that the crossover will see various voice actors from the series reprise their roles, bringing A “new story set in a new world“. This will include appearances by Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, Dandelion, and Ciri, and will see a new limited-time event island in The Lost Ark called White Wolf’s Haven.

As for what the story will offer, a press release states, “In this unique and limited-time event, a new island, White Wolf’s Haven, is a place of joy and festivals, until a mysterious vortex suddenly appears and pauses the festivities.

“As players investigate the source of unexplained phenomena, they encounter visitors from different times and places – Geralt of Rivia, the famous wizard. This begins a chain of events in which players will confront this interdimensional vortex Along the way, you will meet more tourists from another dimension.

Otherwise, the event will give Lost Ark players a chance to earn wizard-themed items, as well as additional cosmetic items in the in-game store such as scars, cards, keep structures, emoji, and more.

An exact launch date for the crossover has yet to be confirmed, but it will be sometime in January 2023.

