2022-12-01 14:00

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Will Smith talked about the slapping incident again and wiped away tears, admitting that his emotions were really out of control that night

Sohu Entertainment News According to foreign media reports, in an interview recently, Will Smith once again mentioned the “slap incident” in March this year, saying that he really lost control of his emotions that night. He said frankly that “the audience is full of strangers, you never know what other people’s conditions are like, but I did experience something that day”, and then apologized again for the matter.

When talking about this topic, Will Smith kept wiping away his tears with a tissue, saying that he was as angry as a little boy when he saw his father beating his mother. He also revealed that he felt terrible when his nine-year-old nephew asked him “why did you hit that man, uncle?” He then said, “But that’s not who I want to be,” expressing great remorse.Return to Sohu to see more

