The game “Atomic Heart” was launched, using the fictional Soviet era as the background, full of utopian fantasy and irony, and the PC version has a good execution effect, without the need for hardware ray tracing rendering acceleration to have a good picture quality, the game also supports NVIDIA DLSS3 technology to enhance specific Scene fluency up to 300fps is not a dream.

“Atomic Heart” is developed by Mundfish, a new game studio in Cyprus. It has attracted a lot of attention in the initial public announcement. The background of the game is set in the fictional Soviet era. It has advanced technology and has developed AI and Robot, at the beginning of the game, the player plays the role of Major P-3 to visit a “City in the Sky”, where the sunny and prosperous world is as beautiful as Utopia. Soon there will be a big reversal of the plot, the AI ​​robot goes on a rampage and bloody massacres the city, the protagonist is ordered to serve the motherland with the smart glove “Charles”, and enters a special facility to find out who is behind the scenes.

The game is full of the art style of the Soviet era, and it also incorporates brutal AI and mechanical enemies. It has established a very good starting point. As for the gameplay, it is a bit like the “BioShock” series. When players solve puzzles in the facility to open doors and complete goals, they will encounter many AI mechanical enemies include ordinary human figures and huge special individuals. There will also be mutated creatures in the back stage, and the ammunition that can be picked up is relatively rare. Players mainly rely on cold weapons such as axes. After obtaining materials and blueprints, more styles can be produced, and To strengthen the use, really can not solve the use of firearms.

On the other hand, the protagonist’s smart glove is not only used for fighting and complaining about each other, but also for obtaining items in the exploration environment, and can upgrade various special abilities, such as electric shock, frost, collective telekinesis, and generating shields. Players must first use the glove ability to strike first, and then attack with melee weapons or firearms. Later, they can use energy weapons and gloves to make the battle more effective. Of course, don’t forget to search for resources to upgrade abilities and modify weapons at any time, and the “interesting” dialogue of the modified machine is also very humorous. However, the background of the Communist Soviet Union is dubbed in English, which feels a bit strange. It is a bit of a dilemma to listen to Russian without knowing how to only watch Chinese subtitles. Fortunately, the story has an ending branch, so it doesn’t matter if you play it one more time.

PC Version Performance Analysis

Atomic Heart is out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and it’s available on Xbox Game Pass on its first day, so there’s really no reason not to try it. “Atomic Heart” previously had a technical demonstration video that supports NVIDIA RTX ray tracing rendering and DLSS technology. When it came to the first PC version, it did not provide the option of light tracing rendering as expected, but provided the latest DLSS3 upscaling, which can enable the frame generation function on the RTX 40 graphics card, and other graphics cards can also use AMD FSR technology. It is reported that hardware ray tracing accelerated rendering will be added in an update file in the future.

According to the official hardware requirements, 4K60 extreme image quality fluency requires GF RTX 3080 and Core i7-8700K processors, while 1080p 60fps high image quality requires GF GTX 1080 and Core i5-7600K or above. There are 5 preset image quality levels in the game: low, medium, high, extreme, and atomic. The effect set at the “atomic” level is already very good. There are reflections and global illumination rendering similar to hardware ray tracing acceleration, and the light source performance and metal texture are still quite standard.

Atomic Quality RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti 2160p native 119 91 70 1440p native 164 154 130 1080p native 162 166 164 Atomic Quality RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti 2160p DLSS P 162 160 138 1440p DLSS P 162 162 160 1080p DLSS Q 162 161 158 Atomic image quality + frame generation RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti 2160p DLSS P 215 168 135 1440p DLSS P 300 268 230 1080p DLSS Q 300 292 265

Running on the latest RTX 40 series with “atomic” image quality, the top RTX 4090 can achieve nearly 120fps in 4K native rendering in an outdoor environment, and the RTX 4070 Ti can also exceed 120fps in 2K native resolution. With DLSS, the performance will rise to about 160fps, and there is an obvious CPU load bottleneck. At this time, the frame generation function can be enabled, and the RTX 4090 can rise to 200fps in 4K, and 1440p even caps the upper limit of the frame rate in the game.

testing platform

Processor: Core i9-12900K

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B760-G GAMING WIFI D4

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200

SSD：WD BLACK SN850 1TB

Graphics Cards: ROG STRIX RTX 4070 Ti OC, GF RTX 4080 FE, GF RTX 4090 FE, GF RTX 3060 12GB, Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB

Radiator: ROG Ryuo III 240

mainstream card effect

Extreme picture quality RTX 3060 RX 6600 XT 1080p native 88 98 1440p native 64 69 1080p DLSS Q 107 132 1440p DLSS B 93 120 Running with the current mainstream 2 mid-to-high-end game cards, the ultimate picture quality can be used, and the 1440p is still smooth enough to have a smooth effect, and the upscaling function is added to make it more stable.

