A few days ago, a video of Li Shuangjiang and Meng Ge having a dinner with friends was circulated on the Internet, causing heated discussions among netizens. Most of them suspected that the couple was throwing a big banquet for their son Li Tianyi when he was released from prison.

In the middle of the night on February 20, some netizens posted a video of Li Shuangjiang and Mengge couple at a banquet. In the video, Li Shuangjiang and his wife are enjoying the saxophone performance intently, with a relaxed expression. Sharp-eyed netizens recognized the saxophone player as Liu Jiajun, a well-known saxophone performer.

Since their son Li Tianyi was arrested, Li Shuangjiang and his wife rarely appeared in public. Netizens have speculated that the banquet was held to welcome his son Li Tianyi to be released from prison.

Li Tianyi was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being criminally detained for gang rape on February 22, 2013. Li Tianyi should be released from prison today (February 22) if his sentence is full.

As early as 2018, many media reported that Li Tianyi had been released from prison early and was then arranged to go abroad. It was reported that Li Shuangjiang used his connections to obtain a reduced sentence for his son. However, the news was later refuted by the prison, saying that Li Tianyi was still serving his sentence in prison and had not received commutation or parole.

On February 17, 2013, Li Tianyi and a group of 5 people took a drunk woman to a hotel by force and raped her violently. After the incident, because of the fame of Li Shuangjiang and Mengge, the case quickly became the center of a storm of public opinion. The CCP officials publicly reported the trial status of the case, and many CCP official media also reported on it.

However, careful netizens found that every police report and media report only wrote “the rape case of 5 people by Li XX”, and the names of the other four people never appeared.

Later, an insider broke the news that the other four people’s family positions were higher than Li Tian’s, including Jiang Zemin’s grandson Jiang Lingsu. The police and the media did not dare to write their names, so Li Tianyi became a shield for public opinion in the case.

However, this case was able to appear in the newspapers and ferment in China. Some people believe that it has something to do with the power struggle between Jiang and Xi at that time.

Li Tianyi’s father, Li Shuangjiang, is a first-class actor and military singer. He is famous for singing popular songs and has participated in the “Spring Festival Gala” of the CCP’s CCTV many times. Meng Ge is Li Shuangjiang’s second wife and also his student, 27 years younger than him. When Li Tianyi was born in 1996, Li Shuangjiang was 57 years old.

According to Lu media, because Li Shuangjiang got a son when he was old, he doted on Li Tianyi so much that he acted willfully and mischievously. Li Tianyi later changed his name to “Li Guanfeng”. Some netizens ridiculed that it should be “used to crazy”, which means that he was “used to crazy” because he was pampered.

Li Tianyi has a lot of criminal records. At the age of 15, he drove a million-dollar luxury car and violated the rules dozens of times, but he was not punished. On September 6, 2011, Li Tianyi was detained and reeducated for one year for fighting with others. On September 19, 2012, he was released from prison. But in less than half a year, another gang rape case broke out in Li Tianyi.

