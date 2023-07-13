Home » lots of news in the first public beta!
lots of news in the first public beta!

As we have had the opportunity to report on these pages, yesterday evening Apple released the first public beta of iOS 17. There are so many new features, but the most important certainly concerns Siri.

In fact, the Cupertino company in the demo version of its operating system has implemented the bilingual query support for Siri. This means that users will now be able to ask voice assistant questions by mixing English and Hindi, but also English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada or Marathi. This is certainly an important novelty, but unfortunately, at least in this first phase, Italian is not among the chosen languages.

Apple has also implemented the feature full page screenshot on iOS 17: The feature has been available on Android for some time and allows users to save the image in both jpeg and PDF formats.

Also improved the experience on iPhones that rely on dual-SIM functionality with one physical card and one eSIM: improved the sorting of messages by SIM, introduced separate ringtones for each card and the possibility to choose the SIM when calling an unknown number.

Apart from that, various improvements have been introduced for Indian users not only in iOS but also in iPadOS and macOS. The public launch of the operating systems is scheduled for next fall.

