Luisa Neubauer calls for a quick exit from coal

Get out of coal: The climate activist Luisa Neubauer has once again called on politicians to initiate a socially just phase-out of coal in Lusatia. A term for the power plants until 2038 is not constitutional in view of the Paris Agreement, said Neubauer on the sidelines of a demonstration in Schleife on Sunday.

Alternative Greentech: Expand renewable energies quickly

“Therefore, the coal phase-out must come faster.” Coal power generation will become very expensive in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the rules for the phase-out must be made quickly, instead of fooling people into believing that coal has a long-term or medium-term perspective.

Coal power generation very expensive

“A fair exit from coal must be initiated so that the region gets the opportunities it deserves,” said Neubauer. East Germany in particular is already a hotspot of the climate catastrophe in the Federal Republic. This has been shown by droughts, fires and water shortages in recent years.

However, there have always been unilateral polemics against renewable energies in the region. “Politicians here have largely made more fear of wind turbines than of the climate catastrophe.”

