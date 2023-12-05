Luto is about loss and grief: “You start seeing things but you can’t leave home…” – Sina Hong Kong

Canary Islands-Based Broken Bird Games Announces New Horror Game Luto

Luto 72b9a4c58a1e20c6fcc85a72f, the upcoming horror game from Broken Bird Games, is set to make waves in the gaming world. The Canary Islands-based studio is making its mark with this unique and atmospheric game, which is drawing inspiration from classics like PT, Silent Hill, and the legacy of Edith Finch.

The game, which is set to be released in Q2-3 2024, is creating a buzz after a demo was recently made available on the PS5. Producer and programmer Santi Miguel describes the game as a “calmer experience” with a heavy focus on horror. The story revolves around the player, who has just lost a loved one and is dealing with depression and mourning. Their own home becomes the setting for the horror, as they start seeing things and have to overcome their sadness through gameplay and self-discovery.

During an interview at the Arucas Gaming Fest in Gran Canaria, the team behind Luto shared their vision for the game. Creatively led by Borja Corvo, the team is utilizing Unreal Engine 5 to bring their vision to life. The game is expected to be released in both boxed and downloadable versions.

In the interview, Javier Puertas, head of publisher Selecta Play, confirmed the game’s release plans and also hinted at a potential feature at Matsuura Games during the Tokyo Game Show. Puertas also discussed the different combinations of physical and digital versions of the game that will be available.

With its unique narrative elements, focus on psychological horror, and stunning visuals, Luto is poised to make a splash in the gaming world. Gamers can look forward to experiencing this Japanese-flavored horror game when it is released in a few years.

For more information about the game and to watch the full interview with the team behind Luto, visit Gamereactor.cn.

Share this: Facebook

X

