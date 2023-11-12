Madmind Studio’s Psychological Thriller ‘Paranoid’ Set to Launch on Steam/GoG.com in December 2023

Madmind Studio, the Polish game development company behind the hit games “Agony” and “Succubus”, is set to launch their latest creation, “Paranoid”, on Steam/GoG.com on December 15, 2023. The game, which supports Traditional Chinese and other languages, is a psychological thriller horror action-adventure that promises to deliver an immersive and spine-chilling experience for players.

“Paranoid” tells the story of Patrick Calman, a 31-year-old man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia following the death of his parents and the disappearance of his younger sister. The game allows players to step into Patrick’s shoes and make choices that will impact the storyline and the protagonist’s mental state. The latest real-life display released by Madmind Studio showcases the protagonist’s distress caused by strange hallucinations and auditory hallucinations on his way to the pharmacy, giving players a taste of the psychological horrors that await them in the game.

In addition to its psychological elements, “Paranoid” also features combat gameplay, blending survival and action. Players can use a variety of close-in weapons and firearms to fend off terrifying enemies, engaging in intense and brutal combat operations. The game also offers unique execution techniques that make use of the environment, adding a thrilling and visceral aspect to the gameplay.

With its unique balance between delusion and reality, “Paranoid” promises to deliver wave after wave of climactic moments, keeping players on the edge of their seats as they navigate the protagonist’s harrowing journey. As Madmind Studio’s latest offering, “Paranoid” is shaping up to be a must-play for fans of psychological thriller horror games.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation for “Paranoid” continues to grow, and players are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in this unprecedented psychological thriller and horror adventure. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated game as the release date draws near.