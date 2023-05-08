“Magic Copy” extension, no need to download pictures, allowing you to complete the picture back directly on the webpage – Computer King Ada

Nowadays, there are a lot of back-removing services on the Internet, and the effects are quite good, such as the cutout.pro we have introduced, Retoucher, ImageMatting, and even Adobe’s official one (Photoshop), but these all need to open the service’s website and upload pictures , if you want to memorize pictures grabbed from the Internet, you can try the Chrome extension “Magic Copy” to be introduced in this article, which allows you to complete the memorizing action directly on the current web page of the picture, which is trouble-free and simple. The effect is also quite good.

“Magic Copy” extended function, no need to download pictures, allowing you to complete pictures directly on the web page to memorize

Click me to go to the installation page of the “Magic Copy” extension

“Magic Copy” is a Chrome extension, and Microsoft Edge can also be installed. I will use Edge as a demonstration below, and the operation is the same.

After entering the Magic Copy extension page, click Get in the upper right corner:



This message will pop up at the top, click “Add Extension”:



If this message appears in the upper right corner, it means success. The default icon will be hidden. Don’t worry about it. You don’t need to open it:



When you want to back the web page pictures, open the right-click menu, and you will see the Magic Copy function below:



Then you will enter the post-production screen. At this time, please click on the theme you want to keep, such as this AI photo sticker made by Ada. I will click on this person:



Green represents the selection range, that is, the reserved subjects. It can be seen that the recognition effect is quite good, and all the subjects are selected:



Click the Preview function on the top to check the effect of removing the background. If you are satisfied, you can directly click Download in the upper right corner to download. It also provides the function of copying the URL, so that you can quickly share it with others, which is quite convenient:



Like this, with this extended function, if you need to memorize webpage pictures in the future, you don’t need to copy URLs or download and upload pictures there, which is very convenient:



I also tried this kind of picture with a more complex background, but the effect was not very satisfying. The flowers between the two arms are also in the range of removal, and this extension function does not provide the removal range. You can only undo to restore the previous step. Therefore, Magic Copy is not suitable for use on pictures with too complex background:



This kind of picture with a simple background is no problem at all. Even if the hair has a lot of beard edges, the range of the back removal is still very good:



like this. Of course, it’s not perfect, but it’s still acceptable:



The developer has also made and shared videos:

For people who often need to memorize pictures, it is recommended to collect all kinds of online memorizing tools. Some of them are very effective in dealing with complex backgrounds. You can try each of them. It is worth trying the one with the best effect.

If Magic Copy can be added with the function of manual editing in the future, I think it should become more useful, especially the function that we can increase or decrease the range of back removal by ourselves.