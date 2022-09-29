Among the currently subdivided game types, Puzzle game Video games have been beloved since their inception. Speaking of the two giants of falling puzzle games, “Tetris” and “Puyo Puyo” have shown considerable excitement in the e- sports world . However!There are many more puzzle games, not only top-down, but many more bottom-up . in, Data East’s “Magical Drop” Series Popular in arcade MVS where you can play multiple games.This is a Take the Tarot Mystery as Themed puzzle game, choose characters with different abilities, attract “droplets” that approach from top to bottom, and eliminate them by aligning them with the same color. The Super Famicom version of Magical Drop 2 ” in May 2021 in ” Family Computer & Super Famicom Nintendo Switch Online , so maybe some people are playing there for the first time? It was a hugely popular series, but the last numbered title was “Magical Drop V,” which was released on Steam in 2012 and ended its Steam sales in July 2020. However, A new product launch has been announced!

New work “Magical Drop VI” announced!

The latest entry in the “Magical Drop” series is titled ” Magical Drop VI “!HaveNumbered titles!PolandForever Entertainment‘s new works, who participated in “Armored Dragoon: Remastered“, the platform isNintendo Switch .release date set atthis winter!From the trailer released, it seems“Justice”, “The Fool”, “The World“When familiar characters will continue to appear, the same is true of pulling water droplets to your hands and then playing. It’s clean and smooth.

According to the synopsis column of the trailer, it has appearedover 15 playable characters.Each seems to have its ownstories and music.It also hasonline multiplayermode and local mode.there are dozenschallengesixsingle player modeWait, it looks like it’s going to get really hard to play. There is currently no announcement in Japan, but since the original is the title of Data East,So let’s wait for the next report, I believe it will be released in Japan!Check out the Forever Entertainment official website (in English) for the latest announcements!