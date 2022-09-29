Introduction

To Kill a Mockingbird is one of those books that most people have some experience with, whether it be from being required to read it in school or finally picking it up because of all the hype. The plot is compassionate, dramatic, and profoundly touching because it delves into the origins of human conduct. The book explores innocence and experience, kindness and cruelty, love and hate, comedy and sadness.

Popular as the Bible

This was always just a basic love tale to the author Harper Lee. For us readers, it is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest works of literature ever written in the United States. One survey found that Harper Lee’s novel is read in the United States as the Bible. And it is especially popular amongst young people. Read our book review of To Kill a Mockingbird to know why this novel is so admired.

Essay on To Kill a Mockingbird: What to Consider

If you haven’t read a book but want to understand its meaning, try to analyze the key quotes. Let’s start with the one about a mockingbird. “Mockingbirds don’t do one thing but make music for us to enjoy. They don’t eat up people’s gardens, don’t nest in corncribs, they don’t do one thing but sing their hearts out for us. That’s why it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.”

What does it mean? The mockingbird represents kindness and optimism. Therefore, this quote informs readers about the distinction between good and evil. The mockingbird and everything it symbolizes is “good,” but murdering it—or, more accurately, destroying innocence—is wicked.

“To kill a Mockingbird” is also a popular topic among students writing tasks. Sometimes it might be challenging to get all the senses behind the plot on your own and create good papers. If you want to dig into the novel’s symbolism, characters, social issues, and more, you can use essay examples for To Kill A Mockingbird from different sources. They can help you to understand the topic better. For example, one of the essay examples is devoted to the concept of empathy, as is the following quote.

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view—” “Sir?” “—until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” This quote from early in the book sums up Atticus’s view of racism perfectly: it’s the inability or reluctance to attempt to grasp the viewpoint of one who is unlike you.

Storyline: What You Should Know

The narrator is a six-year-old girl Scout (Jean Louise), who follows the events of Maycomb, Alabama, and the trial of Tom Robinson. The Scout’s father, Atticus, is a lawyer in a leading court case against black man Tom.

Tom suffers repeated racist assaults and is accused of raping a young white lady. Throughout the text, Atticus tells Scout what happened to help her understand that everyone deserves to be treated fairly.

Jean Louise’s (Scout’s) descriptions of Maycomb and its residents are refreshingly straightforward while still being aesthetically stunning. Every character and scene is well-detailed. A reader will have no problem picturing the characters and events.

Plot development

When the trial starts, the story gets even more interesting. A reader may begin to experience a growing sense of anticipation and excitement. Although Scout’s meeting with the crowd is heart-wrenchingly lovely in its innocence, now Jem and Atticus become the primary players.

The reason is they are more aware of the hazards and significance of the case.

Atticus Finch is the novel’s protagonist and is portrayed as a hero and role model in an unusual way. The novel’s central issue is morality, which is explored extensively, particularly as it relates to faith and the concept of sin.

The final is less stressful than the preceding chapters. It explains how Atticus’s actions affected individuals from all walks of life and all races. In light of the political climate of 1935 and now, young readers and students can especially appreciate just how courageous and challenging it was for this man to speak up for what he believed in.

Main and Secondary Characters

Book review of “To Kill a Mockingbird” can’t exist without comments on the book’s characters. The wit and wisdom of Jean Louise are unparalleled. She’s a defiant young woman who doesn’t conform to any norms the adult world sets. Jean Louise was raised by a man who never imposed society’s views on her. She isn’t hesitant to speak out if she doesn’t agree with something. She is courageous, very bright, and absolutely endearing.

Atticus Finch is portrayed as a heroic figure. He is a white man with impeccable morals and a high level of education. He has an uncanny knack for finding the perfect words to describe thorny issues, and he never picks a quarrel or an argument when he has every right to do it. Atticus wants his children to grow up to be nice people so much that he would sometimes say or do things around them that he wouldn’t necessarily say or do if no one else were there.

The novel’s secondary characters are written great. Some people are racist, some are sexist, others are from wealthy families, and some are from lower-income neighborhoods. All of them blend together to create a vast spectrum of personalities.

Conclusion

It’s time to move to the “To Kill a Mockingbird” book rating. Without hesitation, it is 10 out of 10. The plot and the characters are certain to captivate and engage you. It’s common for readers to approach great works with some trepidation, worried that they won’t understand what makes these books so beloved and timeless. However, we completely see why To Kill a Mockingbird is hailed as a literary masterpiece. It provides a frank examination of discrimination. It also gives a reader endearing characters, a compelling plot, and the satisfaction of reaching a logical conclusion.

